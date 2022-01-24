AnnieMac Selects Tavant to Power its Wholesale Platform for Brokers

Joint Implementation to Feature VΞLOX FinXperience Broker Platform in Large Wholesale Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brokerexperience—Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, today announced that AnnieMac Home Mortgage, one of the fastest-growing home lenders nationwide, has chosen Tavant’s VΞLOX platform to transform its wholesale lending operations.

Already a powerful mortgage lender in the retail space, AnnieMac plans to rapidly expand its wholesale lending business over the next three years using FinXperience, Tavant’s intuitive platform for point-of-sale experiences. FinXperience is a VΞLOX product and implementable across all lending channels, including retail, wholesale and others. FinXperience will empower AnnieMac’s brokers with seamless digital lending experiences and the tools they need to be self-sufficient.

“Our election to optimize the sophistication and reliability of Tavant’s FinXperience enables AnnieMac to provide an all-encompassing, inclusive, ’best in class‘ experience that is deliberately intended for AnnieMac’s Brokers,” said Joseph Panebianco, CEO and Founder at AnnieMac Home Mortgage LLC. “Through Broker ‘self-serve’ capabilities, our brokers are empowered with the resources they need to compete and win and drive usability and efficiencies. Tavant’s intuitive feature sets and unique ability to rapidly innovate make them a superior choice providing AnnieMac and our clients with a competitive advantage. We are confident that Tavant is the optimal technology partner to enable our vision for Wholesale in 2022 and beyond.”

VΞLOX is an AI-powered suite of digital lending products that deliver best-in-class lender and borrower experiences. It uses automation and straight-through processing to configure immersive lending experiences that accelerate loan manufacturing and improve loan quality. Tavant’s VΞLOX suite of products optimizes the back office, simplifies the middle office and transforms the front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data flow.

“Our goal is to enable organizations, like AnnieMac, to thrive in the wholesale business,” said Hassan Rashid, Chief Revenue Officer at Tavant. “Our technology will activate AnnieMac’s vision to enable their brokers with the resources and sophistication they require to compete and win. We share a vision of embracing speed and efficiency across the entire home loan journey, which is why we are constantly adopting new technologies, like machine learning and automation, to empower our clients.”

As the leading provider of Fintech software and solutions for more than 20 years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to provide the right configurable solutions. AnnieMac joins Tavant’s growing customer base, which originates one out of every three loans in the United States. Tavant’s VΞLOX product suite, which now includes Touchless LendingTM, maximizes the use of data-driven decision making to solve even the most complex lender and borrower challenges.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Co. LLC, (NMLS No. 338923), which conducts business as AnnieMac Home Mortgage, is a full-service mortgage bank, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. We offer our clients a wide array of contemporary loan products that help make homeownership more affordable. Because our loans are processed and underwritten in-house, our customers and business partners can expect the rapid turn times and exceptional service they deserve.

As an approved Seller/Servicer with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other government-sponsored entities, as well as numerous private investors, AnnieMac has access to a broad spectrum of mortgage programs, including government-insured loans and non-conforming mortgages.

Since our inception 12 years ago, AnnieMac has emerged as one of the fastest-growing home lenders in the industry. We currently employ approximately 1,000 team members with over 100 locations nationwide. We’ve assembled a world class Wholesale Team with the best and brightest leadership that were formerly associated with organizations that played meaningful roles in Wholesale Lending. AnnieMac is reemphasizing its commitment to our Brokers by enabling them to fulfill their clients’ dream of responsible and sustainable home ownership.

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, please visit https://www.annie-mac.com/.

