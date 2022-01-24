Anomali Launches Resilience Partner Program to Meet Increasing Demand for Intelligence Driven Cloud Native Extended Detection and Response (XDR), at a Time of Escalating Cybersecurity Attacks and Ransomware

New Channel-First Approach Allows Partners to Offer a Broader Range of Unique Products and Services to Their Customers that Need to Stop Attackers and Their Breaches

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today launched the Anomali Resilience Partner Program, giving the world’s top Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Value Added Resellers (VARs) , Distributors, and service providers streamlined access to The Anomali Platform and Cloud-Native XDR solution. Through the program, Anomali and its partners will meet accelerated demand for solutions and services that provide precision detection and optimized response capabilities across joint customers’ entire security infrastructures.

“Anomali is experiencing high demand for critical intelligence-driven detection and response capabilities, driven by accelerated digital transformation, cloud deployments, rising threats, and global uncertainty,” said Chris Petersen, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships, Anomali. “Our new channel-first approach will avail our global partners and customers unmatched innovation of uniquely differentiated use cases to stop attackers and breaches, including ransomware.”

The Anomali Resilience Partner Program is designed to open new channels for global customers to gain fast and simplified access to The Anomali Platform and Cloud-Native XDR Solution. In addition to providing more effective and efficient detection and response to joint customers, partners will also receive transparent margins, service offerings, enablement, technical resources, full marketing support, joint-sales opportunities, and ongoing collaboration. New program tiers include:

Platinum Elite – Focused on partners that have industry domain and digital transformation expertise that can scale at national and global levels to deliver Anomali solutions and ongoing services. These partners are top leaders in the enterprise cybersecurity market and are committed to delivering advanced detection and response capabilities that Anomali solutions enable.

Gold Premier – These partners are focused on providing Anomali solutions in multiple geographies. They have demonstrated expertise through certifications and the development of specialized sales and pre-sales skills in one or more Anomali solutions.

Silver Authorized – These entry-level partners want to further build cybersecurity practices that deliver Anomali’s leading detection and response capabilities.

“Our vendor portfolio is critical to helping our customers stay ahead of threats,” said Michael Volk, Managing Partner, GuidePoint Security. “We are excited to see Anomali evolve their go-to-market approach and are proud to be a part of the Anomali Resilience Partner Program. The new program will allow us to not only expand our presence in the market, but also to provide a wider range of effective cybersecurity products and services.”

“No single solution can provide defense against the huge volume of malicious cyber campaigns targeting organizations. The best way for businesses to establish a strong security posture is with the help of trusted partners that can implement and manage solutions that are purpose-built to identify and block cyberthreats,” said Ahmed Diab, COO, StarLink (Anomali Distributor for MEA). “We are excited to be able to extend these capabilities to our partners via the Anomali Resilience Partner Program.”

The Anomali Platform is a suite of products that work together and easily integrate into existing security stacks across multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, to deliver new and uniquely differentiated XDR use cases to stop attackers and their breaches, including ransomware. The product suite includes Match, a big data engine that correlates all telemetry with global intelligence to detect and respond at scale; ThreatStream, the leader in threat intelligence management and the largest repository of global intelligence; and Lens, the industry’s only Natural Language Processing (NLP) extension that identifies all threats and IOCs in public and private data to detect the latest threats.

