Athira Pharma to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on March 24, 2022

BOTHELL, Wash., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provide a business update on Thursday, March 24, 2022 following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Athira will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 pm Eastern time (1:30 pm Pacific time).

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 833-614-1520 (domestic) or 516-575-8710 (international) and refer to conference ID 3597642. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.athira.com, where it will also be archived.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

