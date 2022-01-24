Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names OneStream a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award

OneStream ranks #55 in the Small Workplaces category

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

For the past 12 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces award has recognized Atlanta-based companies where employees are beyond satisfied with their working experience. This year’s program celebrates the area’s 175 most dynamic companies of all sizes. OneStream was named #55 out of 87 companies in the Small Workplaces category.

OneStream opened its Atlanta office in 2015 at 3400 Peachtree Road NE. Since its opening, the location has grown from 1 employee to over 75 in 2022. Employees enjoy a robust company culture that focuses on providing the support needed to thrive, and ensuring OneStream is a place where they can bring their authentic selves to work each day. The Atlanta office is proud to be a global Financial Software leader in a town known for Fintech.

“Our employees are the driving reason for OneStream’s ongoing success,” said Martha Angle, VP, Talent Management and Inclusion at OneStream. “The Atlanta office is critical in delivering our mission that every customer will be a reference, one success at a time. This recognition is a testament to the teamwork, camaraderie and supportive culture at OneStream. Together we will continue building on our success in 2022 by celebrating our wins and continuing to improve and innovate as a company.”

This recognition follows OneStream’s recognition on the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list along with impressive 2021 growth. The company recently announced achieving a $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) milestone, with over 900 customers globally and expansion in APAC with the opening of a new Singapore office.

