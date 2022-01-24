Atrium Hospitality Named a Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation’s largest hotel operators, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Our company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space.

The majority of employees in Atrium Hospitality’s corporate office and at the Atrium-managed Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center participated in the Top Workplaces 2022 survey. The company added another Top Workplaces win to our accolades as Atrium Hospitality was celebrated for a second year, this time as #64 in the Top Midsize Workplaces in metro Atlanta. For more information about the honor, in which more than 4,500 companies were nominated or invited to participate, visit Top Workplaces 2022.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Supporting Associates’ Hospitality Journeys

Atrium Hospitality’s six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all and encouraging the personal and professional growth of our Associates. Our diverse and collaborative workforce embodies the values and culture of our local communities. We offer a range of incentives including wellness program participation that includes Associate and spouse insurance premium discounts, an online career development program, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts on hotel stays, among others.

“We are humbled to be awarded this designation for a second year and believe we are the ideal career choice for motivated individuals with the desire to learn and grow,” said Craig Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Hospitality. “I always welcome and appreciate our Associates’ feedback as we support their hospitality journeys. Supportive teamwork is a hallmark of our company. To successfully navigate this remarkable period in history, we’ve had to rapidly adapt and apply creative thinking and innovative approaches. I’m so proud of our team members as they continually demonstrate the persevering Atrium SPIRIT when delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.”

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates 20,463 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Atrium Hospitality’s six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all and encouraging the personal and professional growth of the company’s Associates. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

