AtScale Named Snowflake Premier Partner

AtScale’s Semantic Layer Technology Helps Organizations Accelerate Analytics and AI/ML Initiatives Built on Snowflake’s Data Cloud

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced that it has achieved Snowflake Premier Partner Status. AtScale can enable Snowflake customers to build a semantic layer for data and analytics that simplifies and accelerates business intelligence (BI) and data science programs, while leveraging the full flexibility and capability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“We are thrilled for AtScale to become a Premier Partner for Snowflake,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “AtScale’s semantic layer provides a single location for defining business metrics and model features that can be consumed across popular BI and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications.”

With AtScale, organizations can establish a single source of governed enterprise metrics and analysis dimensions, accessible from any BI tool. A semantic layer built on AtScale is a highly scalable approach to managing data pipelines connecting cloud data to data consumers. The combination of AtScale and Snowflake delivers a powerful platform for teams to build out robust business insight programs, making analysts more productive, accelerating time to insight, and driving business outcomes from AI/ML and analytics investments.

“By working with AtScale and Snowflake, teams can spend more time discovering insights and less time cleansing and preparing data for use,” added David Mariani, CTO and Founder of AtScale. “Most organizations these days utilize multiple data consumption tools, which makes the establishment of a common, consistent source of data even more critical.”

Becoming a Premier Partner means that AtScale has been tested and proven to integrate tightly with Snowflake, delivering customers high-performance access to its live cloud data. The two companies began working together in 2019, and since then have successfully helped dozens of joint customers across several verticals modernize their data and analytics programs, both simplifying and accelerating the process of utilizing data to improve decision making and performance. In fact, the companies experienced over 200% joint customer growth in 2021.

“Teaming AtScale’s semantic layer with Snowflake’s Data Cloud creates a powerful platform for customers looking to rapidly drive data-driven decision-making within their organization,” said Nick Amabile, CEO of DAS42, a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. “A consistent, easy-to-use and scalable data source is critical for today’s fast-moving enterprises.”

One example of a successful joint customer is shopping rewards company Rakuten. AtScale’s semantic layer allowed the company to move from Hadoop to Snowflake seamlessly, enabling their team to access critical data faster, and with more consistency.

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

