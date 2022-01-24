AuditBoard Names New CFO as Company Soars Past $100 Million

SailPoint’s Josh Harding joins AuditBoard to help the business scale through continued rapid growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that Josh Harding, former SVP, Finance and Operations at SailPoint ​​(NYSE: SAIL), has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He brings deep experience in scaling software and technology companies through significant stages of growth.

His appointment comes as AuditBoard continues to experience rapid customer growth, with annual recurring revenue soaring past $100 million at over a 60% annual growth rate while generating positive cash flow. This capital-efficient revenue growth at increasing scale has set AuditBoard apart while earning the company a spot among the top 200 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years, according to Deloitte.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for their trust and continued growing demand for our innovative audit, risk, and compliance solutions,” said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. “Josh’s proven experience in helping high-growth technology companies scale through the phases we have ahead makes him a perfect fit for us.”

Harding joins AuditBoard after five years at SailPoint, where he led corporate finance and FP&A and investor relations and was instrumental in executing the company’s successful 2017 IPO. Prior to SailPoint, Harding held multiple leadership roles in finance, operations, and corporate development at RetailMeNot through rapid growth stages and an IPO. Previously he was a growth equity investor at Austin Ventures, a venture capital and growth equity firm, as well as an investment banker at Citigroup.

“I’m thrilled to be joining AuditBoard during this time of explosive growth,” said Josh Harding, Chief Financial Officer at AuditBoard. “The company’s customer-centric approach to building innovative solutions is clearly resonating with current users and the market. I’m looking forward to helping scale the business as we seek to deliver increasing value to our customers.”

The addition of this new leadership role comes as AuditBoard continues to experience significant market accolades amidst rapid growth. The company was recognized as the top-rated audit management and GRC solution in G2’s Winter Grid Reports, its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights, and AuditBoard’s platform was just recognized by the International Cloud Awards as Best SaaS for the Enterprise. In addition, over 1,400 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their risk teams, including 6 of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

