Audubon Engineering Company Promotes David Robison to CEO

Goals include stewarding growth in global energy markets

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audubon Engineering Company LLC (AEC), a portfolio of companies providing engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, cybersecurity, and technical field services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets, announced today the promotion of David Robison to the position of CEO.

This promotion is part of a strategic initiative to advance AEC’s growth in emerging energy markets, including clean energy solutions like liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, and renewables. The move will help the company continue delivering efficient energy infrastructure and technical expertise to its customers around the world.

Over his 11-year tenure with AEC, David has held several positions, starting as the controller in the company’s accounting and finance group. He was promoted to CFO and has also served as the president of Audubon Field Solutions LLC for the last three years. He earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University.

“I am truly honored to serve as Audubon’s next CEO,” David said. “AEC employs the most talented and dedicated people in our industry. Together, we will continue to build on our success while exceeding our clients’ expectations on value, sustainability, and quality.”

Ryan Hanemann, a managing partner of AEC, added, “David has been an invaluable part of our leadership team. His years of corporate stewardship and many contributions to our entrepreneurial culture will enable him to effectively lead Audubon to even greater success in globally integrated energy infrastructure services.”

About Audubon Engineering Company LLC

Audubon Engineering Company LLC is a portfolio of affiliate companies providing engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, cybersecurity, and technical field services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With proven industry experience, innovative technologies, and data-driven insight, the Audubon group of companies delivers sustainable solutions to build a better tomorrow. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

