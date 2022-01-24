Aviation Capital Group Announces Officer Promotions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the following officer promotions in recognition of their outstanding commitment and contribution to ACG.

James Zembrzuski to Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

Mr. Zembrzuski joined ACG in February 2015 as a Vice President in the legal department. In 2017, Mr. Zembrzuski was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel, and he currently oversees ACG’s legal, compliance and insurance functions. Mr. Zembrzuski also serves as a member of the senior leadership team.

Jaime Crear to Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Ms. Crear began her career at ACG in 2016 serving as an Assistant Vice President, Accounting and Finance. In 2020 she was promoted to Vice President, Internal Audit and Risk where she was responsible for the internal audit function and building out the audit team within the Company. In addition, she has continued to develop our risk management framework. Ms. Crear will assume the responsibility for overseeing general accounting, financial reporting, contract administration and aircraft data and analysis functions of the Company. She will also serve as the primary contact for quarterly reviews and annual financial statement audits.

Lisa Savitzky to Senior Vice President, Counsel & Assistant Secretary

Ms. Savitzky joined ACG in 2017 and is responsible for managing the legal aspects of the Company’s securities and corporate finance transactions, including debt offerings, credit facilities and the Company’s commercial paper program. She advises on corporate initiatives and has had significant involvement with various M&A and strategic transactions. Ms. Savitzky also oversees all corporate governance and board matters for the Company and provides guidance to the Company’s Board of Representatives.

Niall O’Sullivan to Assistant Vice President, Accounting (ACG Ireland)

Mr. O’Sullivan joined ACG in March 2019 as a Director of Finance in our Dublin office having previously worked as a contractor since 2017. In this role he led the day-to-day management of the Dublin office financial operations including the servicing of various Asset Backed Securitized (“ABS”) structures and compliance with the financial reporting obligations of our Irish entities. With this promotion, Mr. O’Sullivan will be responsible for overseeing all financial reporting matters related to ACG’s Ireland operations, including the servicing of our ABS structures, and overseeing some key financial metrics at the group level.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

Contacts

Gordon Grant



Head of Investor and Media Relations



+ 1 949 219 4664



[email protected]