Azalea Health Achieves Veracode Verified Status

Company embeds application security practices into its software development process in an offensive move against growing cyberattack threats to healthcare.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azalea Health Innovations Inc. (Azalea Health or Azalea), a leading provider of cloud-based patient management and health IT solutions, today announced that its applications have achieved Veracode Verified Status. The third-party validation from Veracode confirms Azalea’s dedication to implementing proven application security principles, making security a priority in developing its applications for its customers.

“Healthcare has become a top target for cyberattacks, and many small, rural healthcare practices don’t have the resources to defend themselves. When you’re responsible for storing data as sensitive as medical information, cybersecurity has to be a top priority,” said Baha Zeidan, CEO and co-founder of Azalea Health. “At Azalea, we take application security seriously and we are committed to delivering software that our customers can trust today and well into the future. The third-party validation from Veracode gives our customers assurance that their health IT system is secure.”

Azalea achieved Veracode Verified Status for the following applications:

MyHealthSpot (Azalea’s patient portal),

Azalea API (the basis for interoperability with other applications using the FHIR standard),

Core Platform (Azalea’s PHP library of shared components),

Ambulatory EHR, and

Azalea Analytics (the client-facing site for reporting and analytics).

The verified status signifies that security prioritization is part of all of Azalea’s applications.

Cyberattacks are growing in number and severity in healthcare, particularly ransomware attacks. A 2021 survey by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that 34% of healthcare organizations were hit by ransomware in the previous year. HHS also reported that the average cost for rectifying a ransomware attack was $1.27 million. Considering the razor-thin margins under which most rural and underserved healthcare providers operate, a ransomware attack could easily threaten the survival of these practices. Unfortunately, the average health system only allocates 6% or less of their IT budget for cybersecurity, and rural hospitals historically have limited IT resources to start.

“By extending Veracode Verified across its healthcare IT solutions, Azalea Health is committed to delivering secure code to help its customers reduce the risk of a major security breach,” said Pete Monaghan, Director of Customer Success Management at Veracode. “Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software.”

