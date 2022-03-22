Bee Vectoring Technologies Joins Industry Leaders at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit

Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2022) – Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the “Company” or “BVT”) today announced the Company will participate in next week’s annual gathering of major agriculture industry leaders at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. BVT’s CEO Ashish Malik will be presenting the Company in the Start Up Arena and he will also be available for one-on-one sessions at the event.

Event: World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2022

Event Location: San Francisco, US and Virtual

Event Dates: March 22-23, 2022

BVT Session Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Time: 9:00 am (12:00 pm ET)

9:00 am (12:00 pm ET) Location: Breakout Room: Start Up Arena

Breakout Room: Start Up Arena Speaker: Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit is a major annual meeting place for the global agtech ecosystem, where agri-food businesses, investors and tech pioneers gather to exchange insights, be inspired, and identify future partners. The summit is an unrivalled opportunity to meet up with industry colleagues from across the US and around the world, check in with partners, kickstart new connections, and secure face to face time with new prospects during side-meetings, dinners, drinks receptions, and dedicated networking experiences.

This year’s event theme is Investing in Agriculture for Climate Impact & Resilience and aligns solidly with BVT’s core commitment to environmental values.

“We were founded on the premise of wanting to make agriculture more sustainable – it’s in our DNA,” said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. “This conference is a key opportunity for us to highlight this value proposition to clients and prospective partners alike, with the world’s top industry executives in attendance.”

The Company has appeal for both farmers and investors committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. According to a recent survey, 75% of professional investors consider ESG factors to be an integral part of sound investing. BVT doesn’t use fossil fuels – its proprietary biological control agent Clonostachys rosea strain CR-7 is not a petroleum-based product, unlike most chemicals used on crops – plus applying it doesn’t require machinery. And bee vectoring uses no water, while spraying uses hundreds or even thousands of gallons per spray.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT’s award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides – and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite™ with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company’s website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

[email protected]

