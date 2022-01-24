Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, 12 Months ended December 31, 2021 and provides update

METAIRIE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (BLMC) announces that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at our office in Metairie, Louisiana.

The Company has posted its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 on the Company’s website www.biloximarshlandscorp.com.

Effective March 9, 2022 the Company entered into a long-term CO 2 Injection Agreement with Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) business subsidiary of Denbury, Inc. (NYSE: DEN). This agreement allows the injection and sequestration of CO 2 beneath the Company’s property located in St. Bernard Parish, LA.

The Company recommends that investors and all interested parties visit its website to view historical press releases, historical financial statements, and other relevant information. All inquiries should be made through the Contact Mailbox on the Company’s website: http://www.biloximarshlandscorp.com/contact/.

