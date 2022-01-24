Biodesix Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results and Highlights

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Lung Diagnostic Revenue of $5.4 Million and $18.7 Million Increased 48% and 49% over the comparable 2020 periods, respectively

Full-Scale Launch of GeneStrat NGS™ Test in January 2022

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BDSX #patientsfirst—Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 (fiscal 2021) and provided a corporate update.

“Despite the ongoing challenges caused by the global pandemic, the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 were very productive,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Most notably, we successfully executed on our revenue growth strategy by doubling our direct, dedicated sales force, which significantly contributed to our core lung diagnostic revenue growth of 48% and 49% for fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively. We further executed on our third quarter 2021 commitment to a commercial launch of our GeneStrat NGS™ test in January 2022. From the clinical data standpoint, we presented new data during the fourth quarter of 2021 on our NodifyXL2® test from the prospective ORACLE study, and on our VeriStrat test from the prospective INSIGHT study. This new data truly underscores the value of both products in the real-world setting and adds to the body of evidence. We continue to be excited about the trajectory of the business, despite the challenges from the ongoing pandemic, which gives us confidence heading into 2022.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue of $7.2 million and $54.5 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively; Continued lung diagnostic year over year growth despite COVID-19 variant surges;

Core lung diagnostic revenue of $5.4 million and $18.7 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively, an increase of 48% and 49% over the respective prior year comparable periods; Nodify nodule management tests and sales force expansion continue to drive lung diagnostic growth;

BioPharma Services revenue of $1.4 million and $5.6 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively, a decrease of 29% and increase 20% over the respective prior year comparable periods;

COVID-19 testing revenue of $0.4 million and $30.2 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively, a decrease of 98% and increase 7% over the respective comparable periods in 2020; Decline over the fourth quarter of 2020 commensurate with the shift away from lab-based testing and towards point-of-care and at-home rapid antigen testing during much of the back half of 2021;

Fourth quarter 2021 gross margin of $4.7 million or 65% as a percentage of revenue as compared to 46% in the comparable prior year period primarily driven by the mix shift of sales to higher-margin core lung diagnostics and away from lower-margin COVID-19 testing;

Operating expenses (excluding direct costs and expenses) of $16.4 million and $64.9 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, an increase of 9% and 40% over the comparable prior year periods; Doubled the size of lung focused direct and dedicated sales force in 2021; Includes non-cash stock compensation expense of $1.3 million and $4.9 million during fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively;

Net loss of $13.3 million and $43.2 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, respectively, an increase of 193% and 38% over the respective comparable periods in 2020;

Cash and cash equivalents of $32.7 million, inclusive of a fourth quarter 2021 equity capital issuance of $15.7 million in net proceeds and the prepayment of $20 million of the 2021 Term Loan; Announced a Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $50 million.



2022 Financial Outlook

The Company anticipates generating between $37.5 million to $39.5 million in total revenue in 2022.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an unprecedented 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 14, 2022. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

BIODESIX, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,712 $ 62,126 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $158 and $180 3,656 15,304 Other current assets 7,245 8,710 Total current assets 43,613 86,140 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 4,179 3,178 Intangible assets, net 11,617 13,260 Goodwill 15,031 15,031 Other long-term assets 1,657 3,461 Total non-current assets 32,484 34,930 Total assets $ 76,097 $ 121,070 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,662 $ 8,964 Accrued liabilities 7,665 7,789 Deferred revenue 1,850 3,532 Current portion of contingent consideration 17,764 — Current portion of notes payable 19 11,840 Total current liabilities 28,960 32,125 Non-current liabilities Long-term notes payable, net of current portion 9,993 15,926 Contingent consideration 16,028 29,932 Other long-term liabilities 1,389 1,921 Total non-current liabilities 27,410 47,779 Total liabilities 56,370 79,904 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized;



0 (2021 and 2020) issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 authorized;



30,789,649 (2021) and 26,561,504 (2020) shares issued and outstanding 31 27 Additional paid-in capital 321,669 299,953 Accumulated deficit (301,973 ) (258,814 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,727 41,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 76,097 $ 121,070

BIODESIX, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues COVID-19 $ 425 $ 21,434 $ 30,227 $ 28,340 Lung diagnostic 5,440 3,686 18,710 12,579 Diagnostic testing revenue 5,865 25,120 48,937 40,919 Biopharma services 1,359 1,908 5,569 4,638 Total revenues 7,224 27,028 54,506 45,557 Direct costs and expenses 2,493 14,652 30,518 21,998 Research and development 2,852 3,105 12,789 10,818 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 13,558 12,064 50,517 34,857 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (138 ) 1,622 818 Total operating expenses 18,903 29,683 95,446 68,491 Loss from operations (11,679 ) (2,655 ) (40,940 ) (22,934 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,496 ) (705 ) (4,508 ) (7,604 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (1,220 ) — (1,252 ) (Loss) gain on debt extinguishments, net (97 ) — 2,298 — Other (expense) income, net (10 ) 45 (9 ) 440 Total other expense (1,603 ) (1,880 ) (2,219 ) (8,416 ) Net loss $ (13,282 ) $ (4,535 ) $ (43,159 ) $ (31,350 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.58 ) $ (6.48 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,063 18,431 27,365 4,838

