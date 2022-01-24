Blue Wolf Capital Names Natalie Marjancik as Managing Director, Capital Markets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), a New York-based private equity firm, today announced that Natalie Marjancik will be joining the firm’s senior leadership and investment team as Managing Director, Capital Markets. Ms. Marjancik most recently served as Managing Director at Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, where she focused on capital and debt advisory.

“We are pleased to officially welcome Natalie, a trusted advisor who has worked with us extensively during her time at Lincoln, to the Blue Wolf team,” said Jeremy Kogler, Managing Partner at Blue Wolf. “Natalie brings deep expertise in advising companies on capital markets activities including debt and equity transaction structures, financing execution, negotiation of terms and the selection of financing providers across the sectors in which we operate. I am confident we’ll benefit from her experience and expertise as we expand on our value creation record.”

“I am excited to join Blue Wolf, a firm I’ve admired for years for its distinct approach of partnering with portfolio company management teams to deliver financial and operational discipline while prioritizing Environmental, Social and Governance principles,” said Ms. Marjancik. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to advance the firm’s efforts of transforming and strengthening businesses through complex, multi-dimensional strategies.”

Prior to joining Blue Wolf, Ms. Marjancik spent almost 13 years at Lincoln International focusing on capital and debt advisory. During her time there, Ms. Marjancik served as a key advisor to corporate and private equity clients on the structuring and arranging of debt finance across multiple sectors, including, among others, industrials, consumer, business services and healthcare. She also assessed and rendered opinions on companies’ debt capacities and various corporate transactional matters, including financing terms and structures available to borrowers. Prior to that, Ms. Marjancik practiced corporate law at Shearman & Sterling LLP, where she advised on domestic and cross-border capital raising transactions, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures.

Ms. Marjancik received a B.S. with honors from Purdue University, a M.B.A. with honors from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

