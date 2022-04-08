BlueSphere Bio Data to be Presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a revolutionary TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Sawa Ito, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist/oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology-Oncology and of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will present new data in a virtual poster at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8 – 13, 2022.

The poster will highlight nonclinical data supporting future clinical development of adoptive TCR T-cell therapy aimed at improving the efficacy of allogeneic stem cell transplant (alloSCT) treatments for patients with high-risk leukemias. The data also demonstrate how BlueSphere Bio is leveraging its novel high throughput TCXpress™ platform to identify TCRs predicted to yield robust in vivo efficacy against some of the most challenging cancers. Details for the e-poster are shown below:

Date: April 8 – 13, 2022

Title: High throughput single-cell based cloning reveals functional diversity of T-cell receptors targeting minor histocompatibility antigen

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Immuno-oncology

Poster Number: 5189

Presenter: Sawa Ito, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist/oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology-Oncology and of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform – TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed, sensitivity and efficiency. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in 2022 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concurrent with its pursuit of hematologic cancers, BlueSphere is pursuing additional programs in solid tumors using NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens, and anticipates additional virtual patient data from multiple tumor types on a rolling basis over the next year.

Company Contact

Kim Jaffe

Vice President, Business Development & Operations

+1- 609-306-7042

[email protected]

Media Contact

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-876-5868

[email protected]