Bridge Partners Places Two Chief Diversity Officer Roles at Leading Financial Services Organizations

The inclusion-focused executive search firm assisted KeyBank and Fannie Mae in the recruitment of critical enterprise team leaders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Partners recently assisted in the placement of Helena Haynes-Carter as the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for KeyBank and Sharifa Anderson to the newly created position of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Fannie Mae. In their respective roles, each executive will lead efforts to create measurable strategies and tactics to drive positive DEI results across the business. These hires represent progress in the financial services industry where just 27% of C-level positions are held by women and a mere 4% of these positions are held by women of color.

Haynes-Carter joins KeyBank with experience spanning the healthcare, financial services, energy, and public sector industries. She most recently served as Senior Director, Global DEI for UnitedHealth Group. She has also held past roles at U.S. Bancorp, Rocky Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council, Xcel Energy, and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

KeyBank is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies with assets of approximately $186.3 billion. In her role at the organization, Haynes-Carter will lead strategy and tactics to improve the acquisition, development and retention of diverse talent and suppliers.

“The rapidly evolving nature of the financial services industry demands an increased focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across the entire spectrum of an organization’s workforce, but especially at the executive leadership level,” said Tory Clarke, co-founder and partner, Bridge Partners. “KeyBank is a prominent example of a leading financial services institution that has taken action on its commitment to create an inclusive and equitable culture at the senior most levels; the placement of Helena is proof of that long-term commitment.”

Anderson will lead Fannie Mae’s efforts to create measurable, positive diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes across the enterprise and with its suppliers, business partners, and the people and communities it serves. Anderson most recently served as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

Anderson will also join Fannie Mae’s management committee as a Senior Vice President. As part of her role, she will help the organization advance equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America.

“Consumer trust, regulatory and compliance issues and investor demands are driving the need for financial services organizations to sharpen their focus on diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Debbie Tang, partner, Bridge Partners. “Sharifa brings a depth of experience and understanding to Fannie Mae that will help the organization realize the benefits and positive business case for inclusive cultures, including increased creativity, innovation, and profitability.”

About Bridge Partners

Bridge Partners was founded in 2003 by Partners who previously worked together at a major international search firm, where they created and led the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice. Our own diverse team brings extensive experience and credentials in leadership and senior-level recruitment. Speaking multiple languages, with experience living on three continents, and having led search assignments in more than 15 countries, we have a deep understanding of the multifaceted needs of our clients. We have built our reputation on maintaining high-quality relationships and consistently achieving superior results in the execution of our inclusive assignments. Bridge Partners is a minority-owned business. To learn more visit https://www.bridgepartnersllc.com/.

Contacts

Andrea Ryan



Head of Content & PR



ClearEdge Marketing



[email protected]