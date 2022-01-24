Burning Rock to Release MRD Clinical Data on NSCLC and CRC at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) today announced that it will present MRD (molecular residual disease) clinical data on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC) at the following two sessions of American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 8, 2022:

5916 – Tumor-informed patient-specific panel outperforms tumor-naïve and tumor-informed fixed panel for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based postoperative monitoring of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and

5917 – Patient-specific tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis for postoperative monitoring of patients with stages I-III colorectal cancer (CRC).

“We are excited to present the first set of data on our proprietary MRD platform, using a personalized approach. This data we believe will demonstrate our products’ globally competitive performance in the baseline setting,” said Mr. Yusheng Han, CEO of Burning Rock, “We look forward to working with leading oncologists to build additional clinical evidence on MRD in China through future baseline as well as interventional studies, across multiple solid tumors.”

More information on the presentations can be found at the official AACR website at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/17915 and https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/17916.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of 1) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, 2) Global pharmaceutical services on biomarker detection and companion diagnostics developing, and 3) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: [email protected]