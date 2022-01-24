Carvana Teams up with Jimmie Johnson for NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2022 Racing Season

Partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson accelerates into year two with fully integrated Carvana sponsorship and all-new elements including charitable component Driven to Give Back

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, partners with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Jimmie Johnson for its second season sponsorship, bringing exciting new opportunities and behind-the-scenes access to race fans nationwide. Revving up for NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2022 racing season, Carvana launches new collaborations with charitable organizations that promote more equity and education within the automotive industry, a new video series highlighting never-before-seen footage of 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson during his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, and new Carvana Racing Fan Zone experiences throughout the race season. Featuring Carvana’s iconic halo and signature blue color palette, the newly designed No. 48 Honda made its racing debut with Johnson behind the wheel in February.





“Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson are ideal partners, and we’re excited to continue cheering Jimmie on as he races the full INDYCAR season this year,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “Our entire Carvana crew is inspired by Jimmie’s commitment as he’s forged this new path in his racing career. Carvana has always stood for challenging the status quo, and we see that same drive and passion in Jimmie.”

“Carvana’s commitment to Chip Ganassi Racing and the NTT INDYCAR Series has been incredible,” said Jimmie Johnson. “I didn’t think it could get any better than year one, but the plans I’ve seen for year two have raised the bar. Their marketing campaign is very special, the trackside activation is so fun and the video content they’re producing will tell an even better story for the fans to experience. I’m thankful they are a part of this journey and as an INDYCAR driver I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

“We are very excited about the activation Carvana is bringing to fans in year two,” said Team Owner Chip Ganassi. “Watching Carvana’s passion for our sport grow has been really fun. Their efforts on and off the track are impressive and I think the fans are really going to like what they bring forward this season. As a brand new partner to the team last year, they have made a home for themselves with Chip Ganassi Racing and in INDYCAR.”

New this year, Carvana is Driven to Give Back, launching collaborations with three charity organizations to co-design the livery at select races. Fans can sign-up at Carvana.com/driven to be the first to see the new paint scheme before it hits the track. By doing so, Carvana will donate $1 on their behalf to the focus charity of that race. Each charity partner will also be at the Carvana Racing Fan Zone during their selected race to educate racing fans about their mission:

TechForce Foundation champions students in the transportation technician industry steering them through technical education and careers with scholarships, mentorship and workforce development opportunities. The Carvana new Livery design will be showcased at the Streets of Long Beach on April 10, 2022.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization aimed at providing life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities. The Carvana new Livery design will be showcased at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 3, 2022.

Athena Racing trains young girls in middle school and high school with the essential skills and career development to put them in the driver’s seat of their future STEM career – in engineering, design, fabrication and business – related to the automotive, motorsports and transportation industries. Carvana Racing has one of the few female pit crew members in the industry and its new Livery design will be showcased at the Portland International Raceway on September 4, 2022.

Also new in 2022, Carvana is giving racing fans behind-the-scenes access to Jimmie Johnson through an eight-episode series aptly called “Reinventing the Wheel.” Follow along as Jimmie prepares for the season start, as well as takes on new challenges in his career like his first oval race in Texas and his first time participating in the Indy 500. Fans will also get to learn more about the entire team that supports Jimmie in his quest, including the pit crew, other CGR drivers and Chip Ganassi himself. Dan Bradley is the director and executive producer who is a Sports Emmy Nominee and known for his impact through sports documentaries. Episodes range from 5-10 minutes and can be viewed on Carvana Racing’s YouTube starting mid-March. Follow along all season on Carvana Racing Twitter, Carvana Racing Facebook and Carvana Racing Instagram for Carvana Racing Fan Zone Maps, track stats and more.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.

About Chip Ganassi

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include four Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two Cadillac Dpi’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and one GMC Hummer EV in Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 21 championships and more than 230 victories, including four wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis where INDYCAR, IMSA and Extreme E teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com.

