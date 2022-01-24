CCC Named to KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2022

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCC—CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has been named to the 2022 KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, a list of inventive knowledge management companies whose offerings are targeted at helping organizations expand their use of information and knowledge.

Other companies on the 2022 KMWorld list include Accenture, Adobe, AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.

According to KMWorld, “Flexibility, agility, and the ability to pivot continue to be essential characteristics of winning companies. Organizations must have the right tools and products so they can break down information silos, better understand the experiences of their customers and employees, uncover trends, expand collaboration, and deploy AI and machine learning appropriately.”

“Customer conversations about content users’ experiences continue to guide us as we develop solutions to transform information into insight,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “As we look forward, CCC will continue to invest in accelerating access to content, enhancing data quality, and supporting new workflows that rely increasingly on machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

CCC’s award-winning RightFind Suite eliminates data silos and provides faster discovery and insights with immediate access to a wide range of content and data. RightFind supports copyright-compliant collaboration to drive innovation in a wide range of user workflows, from literature reviews to data analytics.

RightFind Enterprise accelerates the flow of research with immediate access to scientific literature, maximizing the value of content investments, and streamlining information management operations. RightFind Navigate brings scientific literature together with preprints, global life science patents, information on clinical trials, drugs, and projects from publicly available data sources in a single, intuitive interface. In partnership with SciBite, RightFind Navigate with Semantic Search helps researchers identify relevant concepts faster through an expanded search that incorporates over 20 million synonyms from SciBite’s biomedical vocabularies, and semantically enriches indexed and API-based data sources in real-time.

