Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CLECOIN (CLE) on March 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: CLECOIN (CLE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

The metaverse market has been growing exponentially in recent years, however, as a market that is still quite young, it has many issues need to be addressed in regard of ownership proving, content copyrighting, and self-regulation. In order to solve these problems, the CLEBUS team constitutes the CLEBUS metaverse ecosystem by stably and transparently providing the items and contents through NFT, along with P2P virtual assets exchange service, knowledge storing and sharing platform, and many other features. Its native token CLECOIN (CLE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CLEBUS

CLEBUS is a metaverse platform which utilizes the power of blockchain technology. The team develops technology that provides its users easy access to virtual reality and metaverse world. Everyone in CLEBUS world including companies, developers, designers, and users is active participant in building its world together.

CLEBUS-M, the metaverse CLEBUS team is building, aims to be a platform where every kinds of value can be traded, creating goods and items that reflect real world. It features META-ZONE, which is designed to utilize real estate content by dividing the earth into tiles based on 3D; SHOP-ZONE, where a virtual human called ‘virtual influencer’ acts as a shopping host and sells products; and GAME-ZONE, where users can play metaverse game with NFT items, cryptocurrencies, and many more.

In addition to the metaverse, CLEBUS provides an NFT Marketplace with a hybrid decentralized system that takes one step further than Layer 2 in reducing gas fee and processing time. It allows users to directly communicate with creators through social media, and offers a premium auction service.

For P2P assets such as crypto and NFTs service, CLEBUS-X, the decentralized exchange provided by CLEBUS, allows anyone to make fast trading of virtual assets on the platform with transparency and without restrictions.

Last but not least, CLEBUS also provides a knowledge storing and sharing platform called CLEBUS-K, where users can trade their knowledge, knowhow, skills, and ideas. Moreover, CLEBUS’s ARTBUS products will come soon in the future, which include NFT service that matches companies and brands with art creations, such as illustrations, logo, designs, and music based on big data analysis.

About CLE Token

CLECOIN (CLE) is the native token of CLEBUS platform. Starting with the blockchain based P2P virtual asset exchange and NFT market, CLE provides a global payment system, enabling all participants to engage in economic activities in a new virtual world on the crypto-based metaverse platform.

Based on TRC-20, CLE has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, 40% of it is provided for ecosystem utilization, 30% is allocated to the team and others, 15% is allocated to alliance partners, 10% is provided for the community, and the rest 5% is allocated to advisors.

CLE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022, investors who are interested in CLEBUS investment can easily buy and sell CLE on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of CLE on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

