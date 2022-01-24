Cognito Appoints New VP to Financial Communications Practice

Taylor Fenske joins financial services agency as Vice President; Andrew Marshall relocates to New York as Global Vice Chair

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PR–Cognito, an international financial services communications and marketing agency, today announced the appointment of new senior leadership to its financial communications practice in the US and the relocation of its Global Vice Chair from London to New York City.

Taylor Fenske has joined Cognito as Vice President with responsibility to work on several of the agency’s marquee clients in the financial services sector. Fenske will report into Cognito’s Global Vice Chair Andrew Marshall, who relocated to the US earlier this year after nine years with the agency based in London.

“The combination of Taylor’s experience and Andrew’s excellent financial services expertise and history of working across markets and geographies enables Cognito to bring a highly strategic consulting capability to our ongoing client programs with earned media campaigns in the US,” said Rowan Benecke, President of Cognito US. “Taylor brings outstanding experience in media relations strategy for complex institutional businesses, and an innate sense of how to persuade reporters given the way traditional media beats are disappearing.”

“We’re growing our business around the confluence of several big trends in finance – sustainability and climate transition, tech-driven and personalized investing and asset management, and more diversified and efficient liquidity across all asset classes,” said Marshall. “Having advised US clients for many years, it’s fantastic to be based in New York at the center of the financial world, bringing both an international perspective and a willingness to have new experiences as a New Yorker.”

Fenske was previously at Stern Strategy Group where we he was most recently an account director and spent more than seven years serving and building the agency’s professional services, financial services and technology client portfolio. Marshall brings 25 years in communications, after starting his career in banking at Deutsche Bank and Schroders and former pension fund trustee. Marshall advises Cognito’s top clients across capital markets, asset management and professional services, providing counsel on international communications strategy, issues management, and global earned media programs.

“Cognito’s reputation for client service and its deep expertise in technology, professional services, and finance makes it uniquely positioned for growth,” Fenske added. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with its talented team in the service of our clients’ success.”

