Coherus BioSciences Appoints Rosh Dias, MD, MRCP, Chief Medical Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: “CHRS”, “the Company”, “Coherus”) today announced Rosh Dias, MD, MRCP, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Dias will serve as a member of the Company’s executive leadership team and oversee a number of clinical functions including medical affairs, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance and clinical development.

“Rosh is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are sharply focused on successful execution of new product launches and on the advancement of our immuno-oncology development pipeline,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a demonstrated record of success leading medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, he brings important experience and expertise as we prepare for the launch of up to four new products over the next 18 months.”

“I am excited to join Coherus at this pivotal moment when the Company is preparing for the launch of multiple new products in immuno-oncology, immunology and ophthalmology,” said Dr. Dias. “With toripalimab and its clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of PD-1 combination candidates, Coherus is well positioned to become a leader in innovative immuno-oncology drug development and commercialization. I am very excited about Coherus’ work advancing these novel treatments and about the possibilities to impact and help patients with cancer across multiple tumor types.”

Dr. Dias brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience leading United States and global teams in clinical development and medical affairs across multiple disease areas including oncology, cardiometabolic health and rare diseases. Dr. Dias joins Coherus most recently from Spruce Biosciences, Inc., where he was the Chief Medical Officer overseeing global clinical development and strategy. Prior to Spruce, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Indivior PLC, a global commercial pharmaceutical company focused on substance abuse and other serious mental disorders. From 2014 to 2018, Dr. Dias held senior leadership positions at Amgen, Inc., most recently as Vice President, Global Scientific Affairs, and at Amgen’s subsidiary, Onxy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as Head of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs. Prior to Onyx, Dr. Dias worked for 10 years at Novartis Oncology in roles of increasing responsibility, including leadership roles in the global organization, the United States and in Australia, where he directed clinical development and medical affairs efforts with a focus on oncology, hematology and rare diseases.

Dr. Dias holds a Medical Doctor degree from Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School in the UK, and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians through postgraduate qualification in Internal Medicine.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated through net sales of its diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics.

In 2021, Coherus in-licensed toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. A BLA for toripalimab for the treatment of metastatic or recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma is currently under priority review by the FDA, with a target action date of April 30, 2022. Toripalimab is also being evaluated in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of cancers of the lung, breast, liver, skin, kidney, stomach, esophagus, and bladder.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta® in the United States, and expects to launch the FDA-approved Humira® biosimilar YUSIMRY™ (adalimumab-aqvh) in the United States in 2023. The FDA is currently reviewing the BLA for CIMERLITM, formerly known as CHS-201, a biosimilar of Lucentis® (ranibizumab), with a target action date of August 2022. Coherus is also developing CHS-305, a biosimilar of Avastin® (bevacizumab).

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ ability to build its immuno-oncology franchise; Coherus’ ability to generate cash; Coherus’ investment plans; Coherus’ expectations regarding its ability to launch products over the near term; and Coherus’ expectations regarding its ability to become a leader in immuno-oncology drug development and commercialization.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to our existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of the drug development position of Coherus’ competitors; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review and the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; the risk of Coherus’ execution of its change in strategy from a focus on biosimilars to a strategy using cash from biosimilars to fund an immuno-oncology franchise; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus’ drug candidates; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2022, including the section therein captioned “Risk Factors,” and in other documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

