Coke Florida Promotes Finance Leader – Paul Pheffer Promoted to Vice-President, Finance and Controller

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (“Coke Florida”), announces the promotion of Paul Pheffer to Vice President, Finance. In his new role as Vice President, Paul will continue to serve as the Company’s Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and will also oversee all Treasury activities, Tax activities and support increased financial interactions with affiliated companies. He will also play an increased role in designing and implementing new digital capabilities in the Finance organization, including the expansion of intelligent automation and the implementation of new integrated planning, reporting, and consolidation capabilities.





Coke Florida is the fourth largest Black owned business in the United States with revenues of more than $1.5B. The company operates an exclusive Florida territory that includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

“Paul is an experienced leader who has played a significant role in developing the current finance capabilities at Coke Florida,” said Duane Still, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited that Paul will now play an expanded role in the continuing growth and development of Coke Florida and its Finance team.”

Paul began his Coke Florida career in 2017 as Controller, after an extensive career as a finance professional. He joined Coke Florida from Case New Holland America after holding finance leadership roles with GE Healthcare, Protiviti, and Snap-On Tools. He began his career with Arthur Andersen in Chicago.

Pheffer shared, “I am grateful for the opportunity to play a leadership role in building even stronger finance capabilities to support Coke Florida’s growth objectives and to continue my own professional growth as a leader at Coke Florida.”

Paul is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor and holds a degree in Accounting and Corporate Finance from Ball State University- Miller College of Business.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coke Florida’s exclusive sales and distribution territory covers over 20 million consumers across 47 Florida counties, and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida markets, sells, manufactures, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies. The company is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company is also one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. Coke Florida was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

