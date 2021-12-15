Consensus Cloud Solutions Launches Clarity Using NLP/AI to Unlock Actionable Healthcare Data

New product transforms unstructured documents into useful analytics-ready data to improve clinical and administrative workflow

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition Booth #2579 – Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced the launch of Consensus Clarity, which integrates natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help healthcare organizations transform digital unstructured patient documents and clinical content to structured, consumable data. With Consensus Clarity, healthcare providers can easily extract necessary information to improve decision-making processes throughout the continuum of care.

“When documents are unstructured, they appear within workflows without any insightful data, which means that healthcare staff must manually review and sort them before action can be taken. This results in delayed tests, treatments, and often, poorer health outcomes. Consensus Clarity helps solve these problems by unveiling actionable, insightful information that can enable better care coordination,” said Scott Turicchi, Consensus Cloud Solutions, chief executive officer. “The launch of this solution supports our mission to transform and enhance the secure exchange of digital information.”

According to more than 1,300 respondents from the Consensus 2021 Industry Trends Survey on Healthcare, with more than 83% of organizations’ data embedded in unstructured documents like paper faxes and PDFs, interoperability continues to be a challenge for all business processes. Consensus Clarity helps solve this problem by combining Optical Character Recognition (OCR) with NLP and AI to create structured documents for easy intake into healthcare data systems. This solution enables accurate data exchange, information visibility, enhanced workflows, and resource optimization for all stakeholders.

Consensus Clarity enables customers to manage prior authorizations, streamline referrals, and extract patient demographics contained in locked-down unstructured documents that can be transformed to easily match patient records in other systems, and unstructured documents can be converted into consumable clinical data standards such as C-CDA. Consensus Clarity can extract information from narrative text, medical and administrative forms, and more.

According to the fourth annual Optum Survey on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Care, executives increasingly believe in the power of artificial intelligence to help improve patient outcomes, support cost savings in the health system and promote health equity.

“The responsible use of AI continues to provide important opportunities for health care leaders to streamline administrative processes and provide more effective patient care with enhanced experiences for both patients and providers,” said Steve Griffiths, senior vice president, data and analytics, Optum Labs, the research and development arm of UnitedHealth Group. “These leaders are not just users of AI, but they have an opportunity to be looked to as role models across industries in their commitment to using AI responsibly.”

About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader of digital technology for secure information transport. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into actionable information, including advanced healthcare standards HL7 and FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax Corporate, a leading global cloud faxing solution; Consensus Signal for automatic real-time healthcare communications; Consensus Clarity, a Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence solution; Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions; and jSign for secure digital signatures built on blockchain. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

