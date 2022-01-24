CorEnergy Announces 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

Reported consolidated revenue of $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Average transported crude oil volumes decreased 3.7% from third quarter.

The fourth quarter revenue reflected the full benefit of the third quarter’s tariff increase, mitigating the impact of volume declines.

The Company published its inaugural ESG report.

Declared a fourth quarter 2021 Common Stock dividend of $0.05 per share and a 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share. Both dividends were paid on February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Management Commentary

“In 2021 CorEnergy overcame the pandemic-related challenges of 2020 and we are now positioned for the future. We were able to transition our business model to a low-cost structure; owning and operating energy pipelines and storage assets. We optimized our capital structure for the benefit of our stockholders, internalized our REIT manager, and positioned our business for future growth. The benefits of these efforts were apparent in the third and fourth quarter run rate, as we established our new baseline in volumes and revenue that demonstrated our ability to fully cover our dividend expectations,” said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to continue to earn and pay our $0.20 annualized common dividend in 2022, with potential for modest long-term growth. We published our inaugural ESG report, confirming that we have always operated responsibly and are positioned to grow in the new energy transition marketplace as well as through incremental acquisitions.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Performance Summary

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial highlights are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Per Share Per Share Total3 Basic Diluted Total Basic Diluted Net Loss (Attributable to Common Stockholders) $ (4,796,465 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (20,926,685 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (1.44 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 5,059,826 $ 17,298,110 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 835,087 $ 11,973,197 Cash Available for Distribution1 $ 1,087,946 $ (1,399,583 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 12,273,711 $ 43,591,789 Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05 $ 0.20

1 Adjusted Net Income excludes special items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $1.3 million and for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $6.9 million which are transaction costs; however CAD has not been so adjusted. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 below for additional information.

2 Adjusted EBITDA excludes special items for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $1.3 million and for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $6.9 million which are transaction costs. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) is included at the end of this press release. See Note 2 below for additional information.

Business Development Activities

CorEnergy maintains an active pipeline of business development opportunities, including traditional infrastructure and potential-alternative uses for its rights-of-way. The Company closely evaluates potential opportunities to ensure alignment with REIT-qualifying business activities. CorEnergy has identified multiple opportunities for negotiated transactions that could expand the Company’s market reach or REIT-qualifying revenue sources. The Company will continue to prudently advance these opportunities.

Outlook

CorEnergy provided the following outlook for 2022:

Expected adjusted EBITDA of $44.0-$46.0 million,

Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million in 2022; quarterly maintenance costs are not expected to be uniform throughout the year due to project timing,

Maintain at least $0.20/share annual run rate common dividend with upside potential from commercial opportunities.

Dividend and Distribution Declarations

The Company currently expects all of its 2022 Common Stock and Preferred Stock dividends will be characterized as Return of Capital for tax purposes.

Common Stock: A fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend was paid on February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, was paid on February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Class A-1 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-1 Units received a cash distribution of $0.4609375 per unit based on the Company’s declared Series A Preferred dividend.

Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units did not receive a cash distribution this quarter, since no dividend was declared on the underlying Class B Common Stock.

Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-973-528-0011 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until 10:00 a.m. Central Time on April 14, 2022, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 44517. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, corenergy.reit.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Crimson transaction; the risk that CPUC approval is not obtained, is delayed or is subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect CorEnergy or the expected benefits of the Crimson transaction; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Crimson, and those factors discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes

1 Management uses CAD as a measure of long-term sustainable performance. Adjusted Net Income and CAD are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted for loss on impairment of leased property; loss on impairment and disposal of leased property; loss on termination of lease; deferred rent receivable write-off; loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt; gain on sale of equipment and transaction-related costs. CAD represents Adjusted Net Income adjusted for depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (cash flows) and deferred tax expense (benefit) less transaction costs; maintenance capital expenditures; preferred dividend requirements and mandatory debt amortization. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

2 Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) adjusted for items such as gain on sale of equipment; and transaction-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense; income tax expense (benefit) and interest expense. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $37,022,035 and $22,580,810 (Crimson VIE:$338,452,392 and $0, respectively) $ 441,430,193 $ 106,224,598 Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $258,207 and $6,832,167 1,267,821 64,938,010 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 1,036,660 1,209,736 Cash and cash equivalents (Crimson VIE:$1,870,000 and $0, respectively) 12,496,478 99,596,907 Accounts and other receivables (Crimson VIE: $11,291,749 and $0, respectively) 15,367,389 3,675,977 Due from affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $676,825 and $0, respectively) 676,825 — Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $345,775 and $2,130,334 796,572 1,077,883 Inventory (Crimson VIE: $3,839,865 and $0, respectively) 3,953,523 87,940 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Crimson VIE: $5,004,566 and $0, respectively) 9,075,043 2,054,804 Operating right-of-use assets (Crimson VIE: $5,647,631 and $0, respectively) 6,075,939 85,879 Deferred tax asset, net 206,285 4,282,576 Goodwill 16,210,020 1,718,868 Total Assets $ 508,592,748 $ 284,953,178 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $1,275,244 and $0 $ 99,724,756 $ — Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $2,384,170 and $3,041,870 115,665,830 115,008,130 Asset retirement obligation — 8,762,579 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (Crimson VIE: $9,743,904 and $0, respectively) 17,036,064 4,628,847 Management fees payable — 971,626 Income tax liability — — Due to affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $648,316 and $0, respectively) 648,316 — Operating lease liability (Crimson VIE: $5,647,036 and $0, respectively) 6,046,657 56,441 Unearned revenue (Crimson VIE: $199,405 and $0, respectively) 5,839,602 6,125,728 Total Liabilities $ 244,961,225 $ 135,553,351 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $129,525,675 and $125,270,350 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 51,810 and 50,108 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively $ 129,525,675 $ 125,270,350 Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 14,893,184 and 13,651,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 14,893 13,652 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 683,761 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (11,896,100 shares authorized) 684 — Additional paid-in capital 338,302,735 339,742,380 Retained deficit (327,157,636 ) (315,626,555 ) Total CorEnergy Equity 140,686,351 149,399,827 Non-controlling Interest (Crimson) 122,945,172 — Total Equity 263,631,523 149,399,827 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 508,592,748 $ 284,953,178

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



December 31, For the Years Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Transportation and distribution revenue $ 32,854,736 $ 5,815,990 $ 116,536,612 $ 19,972,351 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales 2,491,014 — 8,606,850 — Lease revenue 37,175 30,125 1,246,090 21,351,123 Deferred rent receivable write-off — — — (30,105,820 ) Other revenue 384,913 32,098 1,744,244 120,417 Sales revenue — — Total Revenue 35,767,838 5,878,213 128,133,796 11,338,071 Expenses Transportation and distribution expenses 16,350,585 2,023,900 58,146,006 6,059,707 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales cost of revenue 2,303,500 — 8,194,040 — General and administrative 6,266,627 2,036,287 26,641,161 12,231,922 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense 4,464,037 2,174,630 14,801,676 13,654,429 Loss on impairment of leased property — — — 140,268,379 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 5,811,779 146,537,547 Loss on termination of lease — — 165,644 458,297 Total Expenses 29,384,749 6,234,817 113,760,306 319,210,281 Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,383,089 $ (356,604 ) $ 14,373,490 $ (307,872,210 ) Other Income (Expense) Other income $ 402,823 $ 21,937 $ 769,682 $ 471,449 Interest expense (3,163,480 ) (2,247,994 ) (12,742,157 ) (10,301,644 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — (861,814 ) 11,549,968 Total Other Income (Expense) (2,760,657 ) (2,226,057 ) (12,834,289 ) 1,719,773 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,622,432 (2,582,661 ) 1,539,201 (306,152,437 ) Taxes Current tax expense (benefit) (42,845 ) 3,662 (1,531 ) (395,843 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 3,853,952 85,357 4,076,290 310,985 Income tax expense (benefit), net 3,811,107 89,019 4,074,759 (84,858 ) Net Income (Loss) (188,675 ) (2,671,680 ) (2,535,558 ) (306,067,579 ) Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,219,660 — 8,995,523 — Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ (2,408,335 ) $ (2,671,680 ) $ (11,531,081 ) $ (306,067,579 ) Preferred dividend requirements 2,388,130 2,309,672 9,395,604 9,189,809 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders $ (4,796,465 ) $ (4,981,352 ) $ (20,926,685 ) $ (315,257,388 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (23.09 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (23.09 ) Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 15,559,737 13,651,521 14,581,850 13,650,718 Diluted 15,559,737 13,651,521 14,581,850 13,650,718 Dividends declared per share $ 0.050 $ 0.050 $ 0.200 $ 0.900

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss $ (2,535,558 ) $ (306,067,579 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax 4,076,290 310,985 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 16,406,557 14,924,464 Loss on impairment of leased property — 140,268,379 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 5,811,779 146,537,547 Loss on termination of lease 165,644 458,297 Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash — 30,105,820 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 861,814 (11,549,968 ) Gain on sale of equipment (16,508 ) (13,683 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Deferred rent receivables — (247,718 ) Accounts and other receivables (92,089 ) 467,257 Financing note accrued interest receivable (8,780 ) (18,069 ) Inventory (2,183,946 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (958,283 ) (1,424,332 ) Due from affiliated companies, net (28,509 ) — Management fee payable (971,626 ) (698,324 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (2,627,549 ) (1,903,936 ) Unearned revenue (601,126 ) (766,070 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 17,298,110 $ 10,383,070 Investing Activities Acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, net of cash acquired (69,002,052 ) — Acquisition of Corridor InfraTrust Management, net of cash acquired 952,487 — Purchases of property and equipment, net (15,883,609 ) (2,186,155 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 97,210 15,000 Proceeds from insurance recovery 60,153 — Principal payment on financing note receivable 155,008 43,333 Decrease in financing note receivable 26,849 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (83,593,954 ) $ (2,127,822 ) Financing Activities Debt financing costs (2,735,922 ) — Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes — (1,676,000 ) Cash paid for repurchase of convertible notes — (1,316,250 ) Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility — (3,074,572 ) Repurchases of Series A preferred stock — (161,997 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (9,395,604 ) (9,242,797 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (2,439,446 ) (12,286,368 ) Common Stock issued under the director’s compensation plan 22,500 — Distributions to non-controlling interest (2,256,113 ) — Advances on revolving line of credit 24,000,000 — Payments on revolving line of credit (22,000,000 ) — Principal payments on secured credit facilities (6,000,000 ) (1,764,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (20,804,585 ) $ (29,521,984 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (87,100,429 ) $ (21,266,736 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,596,907 120,863,643 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,496,478 $ 99,596,907 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid 11,224,582 9,272,409 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (635,730 ) (466,236 ) Non-Cash Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender $ — $ 18,000,000 Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 113,847 591,421 In-kind consideration for the Grand Isle Gathering System provided as partial consideration for the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition 48,873,169 — Crimson credit facility assumed and refinanced in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition 105,000,000 — Equity consideration attributable to non-controlling interest holder in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition 116,205,762 — Series A preferred stock issued due to internalization transaction 4,245,112 — Common stock issued due to internalization transaction 7,096,153 — Class B Common Stock issued due to internalization transaction 3,288,890 — Non-Cash Financing Activities Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility $ — $ (18,000,000 ) Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes — 419,129 Crimson A-2 Units dividends payment in-kind 610,353 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements (Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Loss, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and CAD:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Loss $ (188,675 ) $ (2,671,680 ) $ (2,535,558 ) $ (306,067,579 ) Add: Loss on impairment of leased property — — — 140,268,379 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 5,811,779 146,537,547 Loss on termination of lease — — 165,644 458,297 Deferred rent receivable write-off — — — 30,105,820 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — 861,814 (11,549,968 ) Other accruals write-off (297,800 ) — (297,800 ) — Gain (loss) on the sale of equipment — (10,141 ) (16,508 ) (13,683 ) Transaction costs 1,321,562 528,113 6,947,334 1,673,920 Transaction bonus — — 1,036,492 — Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 835,087 $ (2,153,708 ) $ 11,973,197 $ 1,412,733 Add: Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (Cash Flows) 4,876,097 2,482,689 16,406,557 14,924,464 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 3,853,952 85,357 4,076,290 310,985 Less: Transaction costs 1,321,562 528,113 6,947,334 1,673,920 Transaction bonus — — 1,036,492 — Maintenance capital expenditures 1,958,286 — 7,339,994 — Preferred dividend requirements – Series A 2,388,130 2,309,672 9,395,604 9,189,809 Preferred dividend requirements – Non-controlling interest 809,212 — 3,136,203 — Mandatory debt amortization 2,000,000 — 6,000,000 1,764,000 Cash Available for Distribution $ 1,087,946 $ (2,423,447 ) $ (1,399,583 ) $ 4,020,453

The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,059,824 $ (339,304 ) $ 17,298,110 $ 10,383,070 Changes in working capital 3,481,550 225,529 7,471,908 4,591,192 Other accruals write-off (297,800 ) — (297,800 ) — Maintenance capital expenditures (1,958,286 ) — (7,339,994 ) — Preferred dividend requirements (2,388,130 ) (2,309,672 ) (9,395,604 ) (9,189,809 ) Preferred dividend requirements – non-controlling interest (809,212 ) — (3,136,203 ) — Mandatory debt amortization included in financing activities (2,000,000 ) — (6,000,000 ) (1,764,000 ) Cash Available for Distribution $ 1,087,946 $ (2,423,447 ) $ (1,399,583 ) $ 4,020,453 Other Special Items: Transaction costs $ 1,321,562 $ 528,113 $ 6,947,334 $ 1,673,920 Transaction bonus — — 1,036,492 — Other Cash Flow Information: Net cash used in investing activities $ (817,783 ) $ (1,292,944 ) $ (83,593,954 ) $ (2,127,822 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,837,520 ) (2,992,249 ) (20,804,585 ) (29,521,984 )

The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

