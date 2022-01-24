Corvus Named #10 on Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers List

Forbes recognizes Corvus for its strong company culture and mission to help insurance brokers and policyholders predict and prevent loss by using AI technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvus Insurance, the leading provider of smart commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, has been ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022. On this fourth annual list, Corvus Insurance was ranked 10th out of 500 companies recognized.

“Being named a top 10 ‘Best Startup Employer’ by Forbes is an honor and a testament to the thoughtful approach we take in developing the Corvus employee experience,” said Phil Edmundson, Founder and CEO of Corvus Insurance. “We approach our entire recruitment and retention process with a people-first mindset, and strive to create a culture guided by our values of understanding, empowering, and honesty. We seek to combine the integrity of insurance with the transparency of a tech company, and channel it in our mission to build a safer world.”

Corvus’s culture is driven by its set of values, and company leadership prioritizes employee input to shape its policies and offerings. In response to its Annual Benefits Survey, this past year Corvus implemented new benefits for its 250 employees, or ‘Corvids’, including increases to its 401(k) company match, new professional development opportunities, and institution of its Safer World Sabbatical program. The company has always offered employees a flexible, hybrid working environment along with competitive benefits including leading healthcare coverage, unlimited PTO, company stock options, mental health resources, and more.

The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over eight million data points. Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on a methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways: Employee Satisfaction, Employer Reputation, and Company Growth.

This award recognition comes on the heels of rapid growth for Corvus Insurance. Following its $115M Series C funding round in Spring 2021, Corvus appointed new C-level executives and announced a new Risk Aggregation PlatformSM to address systemic cyber risk aggregations. Corvus also expanded its international footprint with the recent acquisition of UK-based Tarian Underwriting Limited (now known as Corvus London Markets) and the hiring of a Head of International, who will build a team of underwriters to support the growth of Corvus’s international portfolio.

About Corvus Insurance

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance®, Smart Tech E&OSM, Smart Cargo®, and a suite of products for Financial Institutions. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation.

Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the US, Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Current insurance program partners include AXIS Capital, Crum & Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, R&Q’s Accredited, SiriusPoint, and Skyward Specialty Insurance. Corvus Insurance and Corvus London Markets are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC and Corvus Agency Limited. Both entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the US and in London, UK. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

