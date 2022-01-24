Covetrus Names Matthew Salois President of Veterinary Study Groups (VSG)

Former Chief Economist at the AVMA to Lead Covetrus Subsidiary

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVET–Veterinary Study Groups, Inc. (VSG), a subsidiary of Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, has named Matt Salois, Ph.D. to the role of President of VSG. In this position, Salois will be responsible for enhancing the success of VSG, a membership organization for the owners of more than 1,800 veterinary practices.

“Matt’s experience developing and implementing strategies to assist veterinary practices in maximizing their success will be an immense asset for VSG as we help our member practices balance increasing demand for care with workforce challenges,” said Link Welborn DVM DABVP, Chief Executive Officer of VSG and Chief Veterinary Officer for Covetrus North America. “Matt’s combination of economic knowledge and veterinary industry experience is unrivaled, and his leadership will be invaluable as we work with each Veterinary Management Group (VMG) member and Covetrus to shape the future of veterinary care.”

Salois’ team of veterinarians, business leaders, event planners, and administrative professionals will work to meet the needs of each VMG member practice.

Most recently, Salois was the Chief Economist and head of the Veterinary Economics Division at the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), where he enhanced the daily lives of veterinarians through his skills in economics, business, and communications. Salois also previously worked for Elanco Animal Health as the director of global scientific affairs and policy, supervising a team of scientists in veterinary medicine, human medicine, animal welfare, economics and sustainability. He is also an adjunct professor of applied economics at the University of Florida, where he previously taught and advised graduate and undergraduate students.

“Recent innovations in the veterinary industry mean we can provide better support than ever before to our partner practices, and that means better health outcomes for the animals in their care,” Salois said. “VSG’s use of data and analytics to drive decision-making combined with the comradery and community of support members receive are key to ensuring our practices can thrive, both economically and culturally. I am eager to help provide our veterinarians with the tools and the collaboration needed to enhance their practices and continue delivering exemplary health outcomes.”

Salois earned his Ph.D. in Food and Resource Economics from the University of Florida and holds an M.A. in Applied Economics and a B.S. in Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida.

