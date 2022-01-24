Cullinan Oncology to Host CLN-081 Regulatory Update Webinar on March 28, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for cancer patients, will provide a regulatory update on CLN-081 during a webinar being held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CLN-081 Regulatory Update Webinar Information

Participants can register for the webinar through the events section on Cullinan’s investor website. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on Cullinan’s website for approximately 30 days.

About CLN-081

CLN-081 is an orally available, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor that selectively targets cells expressing EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations while sparing cells expressing wild type EGFR. Cullinan is evaluating various doses of CLN-081 in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations who have previously received platinum-based systemic chemotherapy.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

