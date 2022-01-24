‘Customer Intelligence’ from Total Expert Helps Financial Brands Connect with Customers at Key Moments of Opportunity

Platform combines key customer insights with industry-leading intelligent automation to deliver the perfect customer journey in modern financial services

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperience—Total Expert, the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today launched ‘Customer Intelligence.’ This is the first fintech platform to bring customer insights directly into automated sales and marketing workflows, enabling lenders to take action on important data based on each customer’s unique financial journey.

Customer Intelligence surfaces consumer insights to provide lenders with the intent and behavior data they need to connect with consumers at key moments of opportunity. With refinance originations expected to drop 62% and total origination volume by 33%, lenders need to leverage data and automation to surface more opportunities to serve past customers and make sure they optimize the entire customer journey to unlock growth. Through intelligent automation, loan officers and advisors can now receive recommended actions and pre-built workflows based on key customer insights, allowing them to easily engage and advise borrowers on the best loan product for their financial situation, such as using home equity to pay off higher interest rate debt or to pay for a college education.

“The shifting market makes it even more important for us to connect with consumers based on where they are in their financial journeys,” said Ron Wivagg, national sales manager at Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. “We are excited to leverage Total Expert’s new Customer Intelligence product to give us this insight. And, when paired with Total Expert’s intelligent automation, it will help us deliver a personalized experience with the right message at the right time.”

Customer Intelligence is at the core of Total Expert’s all-in-one customer experience platform and surfaces data from Total Expert’s Core 4 Alerts:

Mortgage Credit Inquiry Alert: Know when a lender pulls credit for a mortgage on someone in your database

Know when a lender pulls credit for a mortgage on someone in your database Rate Alert: Identify when a borrower can benefit from a current rate

Identify when a borrower can benefit from a current rate Equity Alert: See when a borrower reaches a target combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio

See when a borrower reaches a target combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio Listing Insights: Know when a borrower lists their home on a multiple listing service (MLS)

“Borrowers are more loyal and receive a more rewarding experience when they’re working with a financial institution that anticipates their personal finance needs,” said Total Expert founder and CEO Joe Welu. “Customer Intelligence is a game-changer because it combines key customer insights with industry-leading intelligent automation. The various customer insights trigger customizable workflows, allowing lenders to take action by enabling the field with messaging and campaigns based on the individual customer’s unique financial situation at that moment in time.”

RSVP for the upcoming webinar on Customer Intelligence or visit Total Expert at ICE Experience 2022, booth #701 in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 14-16, 2022.

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

Contacts

Alex Gunderson



Padilla



[email protected]

612-598-6398