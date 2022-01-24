Cytovia Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for iPSC-derived NK Cells and Flex-NK™ Engager Multispecific Antibodies at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that it will present two posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in New Orleans April 8-13.

“We are pleased to present preclinical validation of our two proprietary technology platforms (unedited inducible pluripotent stem cell derived NK (iNK) cells and Flex-NK™ engager multispecific antibodies) as well as their potential synergy for the treatment of glypican-3 (GPC3) expressing tumors and CD38 expressing multiple myeloma,” said Dr. Daniel Teper, Chairman and CEO of Cytovia. “Cytovia is the first immune-oncology company to present data combining its own iPSC-derived NK cells and NK engager antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors.”

Poster Details:

Abstract Title: 2752. Preclinical characterization of a novel multifunctional tetravalent GPC3 NKp46 FLEX-NKTM engager (CYT-303) alone and in combination with iPSC derived Natural Killer cells (iNKs) against hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells

Session: Adoptive Cell Therapy (April 12, 2022, from 9AM-12:30PM)

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 30

Abstract Title: 3436. Novel multifunctional tetravalent CD38 NKp46 FLEX NK™ engagers actively target and kill multiple myeloma cells

Session: Combination Immunotherapies/Therapeutic Antibodies (April 12, 2022, from 1:30PM-5PM)

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 32

Abstracts are currently available on the AACR website, and posters will available on the AACR e-poster website beginning at 1PM ET on April 8.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia’s proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment of patients with solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma.

Headquartered in Aventura, Fla., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, Mass., and a GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. The company’s own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia has recently formed CytoLynx Therapeutics, a partnership focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

Find out more at www.cytoviatx.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Investor Contact:

Anna Baran-Djokovic

VP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

[email protected]

+1 (305) 615 9162

Media Contact:

Russo Partners

Diane Martin

[email protected]