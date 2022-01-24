D.A. Davidson Names Nicholas Licciardi as Head of Taxable Fixed Income

Firm continues to focus on strengthening its Fixed Income Capital Markets platform

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fixedincome—D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that the firm has named Nicholas Licciardi as head of taxable fixed income.

The head of taxable fixed Income is a new leadership role within the group and comes at a time when the market and the firm are primed for growth within this segment. Licciardi has been part of D.A. Davidson’s Fixed Income Capital Markets group for more than 8 years most recently serving as managing director of CD and corporate trading.

“Our taxable business lines are a key component of overall fixed income growth for our group in the years ahead,” said Marc Dispense, president of D.A. Davidson’s Fixed Income Capital Markets group. “By providing focus, support and resources to Nick and the team, we look to set a direction for even greater possibilities over the next decade-plus.”

In addition to the new leadership responsibilities, Licciardi will oversee the transitioning structure of the firm’s CD desk, which services bank clients from funding through strategy, sales and trading. The transition includes combining D.A. Davidson’s talent within capital markets with the recent addition of Michael Chisari, most recently at BNY Mellon.

“I am excited to take on this role and work alongside our existing fixed income leadership team,” said Licciardi. “The taxable fixed income business combines the best of our unique platform and culture with a segment of the market poised for growth at D.A. Davidson. There is a shared vision to continually enhance this platform and provide more opportunities for our team, clients, partners and shareholders.”

D.A. Davidson & Co.’s Fixed Income Capital Markets group is a national leader in raising capital through fixed income banking, distribution and depository strategy. With 32 locations in 18 states, the group is consistently ranked among the top firms in the country. The fixed income team serves new issue clients in public finance and taxable debt issuance, and maintains a diverse sales and trading group interacting with taxable and tax-exempt investors including banks, credit unions, insurance companies, bond funds, money managers and trust companies.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

