Daemon Bolsters Team With Senior Hires to Drive U.S. Expansion

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daemon, a $4 billion alternative investment management firm founded in Brazil, today announced the expansion of its U.S. alternative investments arm. The expansion of this business will enable the Firm to further build upon its decades-long track record of investing across export finance, quantitative and ESG strategies globally. In conjunction with the U.S. expansion, Daemon has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of two managing partners: Paul J. Huchro, an experienced credit trader and former Partner and Head of Credit Flow Trading at Goldman Sachs, and Erik Buischi, formerly Head of Volatility at Stone Ridge Asset Management.

Based in Miami, Messrs. Huchro and Buischi will work closely alongside Daemon Chief Operating Officer and Goldman Sachs alumnus, Gabriel Motta, to drive the Firm’s U.S. business, including strategic capital formation initiatives, investment solutions, portfolio management, risk management and recruitment. The U.S. team will leverage Daemon’s existing investment research, marketing, back-office infrastructure, sales capabilities and systematic/quantitative investment philosophy, as it scales its product platform, institutional network, and team of professionals. Daemon has been successfully managing a suite of alternative products since 2009.

“We are excited to welcome Paul and Erik to Daemon as we embark on our next phase of growth and cross-border expansion,” said Edson Queiroz and Dr. Sergio Rhein Schirato, founding partners of Daemon. “Paul is a well-established finance professional, whose more than 30 years of experience at Goldman Sachs running profitable, scalable and through-the-cycle investment strategies will be a competitive advantage as we expand our franchise. We look forward to leveraging his and Erik’s breadth of expertise and strong institutional relationships as we enter the U.S. market and meet the needs of investors globally.”

The addition of Messrs. Huchro and Buischi follow Daemon’s growth across personnel and products. In 2019, former Barclays Director Paulo Hermanny joined Daemon to lead the Firm’s Global Quantitative Research Platform, helping the Firm broaden its suite of process-driven, systematic investment vehicles.

Huchro added: “I am thrilled to join Daemon at this pivotal point in its evolution. Over the past decade, Sergio, Edson and the entire Daemon team have established themselves as successful investors across specialty finance strategies with a proven ability to strategically scale – a testament to their entrepreneurial vision and commitment to developing innovative investment solutions. As the alternatives industry evolves with the growth of systematic trading, I am confident that Daemon’s DNA in quantitative investing, coupled with Erik’s and my financial markets experience, will help identify and execute on attractive, risk-adjusted opportunities for investors.”

Paul J. Huchro

Prior to joining Daemon, Mr. Huchro most recently served as a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank with global responsibility for Investment Grade and High Yield Flow Credit Trading within the bank’s Markets Division. Previously, he spent over 30 years with Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner and Head of the U.S. Credit Flow Department in 2008. In that role, he oversaw investment grade, high yield, index, distressed, loans, and municipal trading desks. In addition to leading the Credit Flow Trading business, Mr. Huchro served as Co-Chair of the Best Execution Committee for the Securities Division and as a member of the Business Standards, Bank Risk, and the Global Credit Risk committees. He graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Applied Economics and Business Management.

Erik Buischi

Prior to joining Daemon, Mr. Buischi served as a partner of leading Brazilian hedge fund, Gauss Capital, where he focused on relative-value volatility strategies. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager at Millennium Management and Head of Volatility at Stone Ridge Asset Management. During his tenure at Stone Ridge, Mr. Buischi helped build the $2bn systematic, quantitative volatility family of funds. He began his career at Goldman Sachs where he served as a credit index options trader. Mr. Buischi earned a BSc from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Cum Laude.

About Daemon

Founded in Brazil in 2009 by Dr. Sergio Rhein Schirato, Edson Queiroz, and Dr. Vitor Rhein Schirato, and with offices in the U.S. since 2016, Daemon is a $4 billion alternative investment management firm. The Firm, which has been registered with the SEC since 2017, focuses on investments across three core verticals, including export finance, quantitative strategies, and ESG investments. The Firm employs partners with expertise across financial markets, strong academic backgrounds and a proven ability of building investment products that meet the needs of investors globally. For additional information, please visit: www.daemoninvestments.com

