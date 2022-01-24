Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 11th Annual Killer Content Awards

32 B2B Brands Spotlighted For Their Creative, Buyer-Focused Campaigns

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Demand Gen Report has unveiled the winners of its 11th annual Killer Content Awards (KCAs). Since 2012, the KCAs have spotlighted B2B brands that are pushing creative limits and embracing new storytelling methods, formats and campaign strategies to better engage audiences through their content. The 32 winners were announced in 17 categories during an exclusive cocktail reception at the 2022 B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Garnering approximately 115 nominations, the Demand Gen Report editorial and executive team worked diligently to select their list of finalists, which include established brands such as ADP and disruptive tech companies like Qualified.

“Every year, our Killer Content Awards nominees prove that B2B content doesn’t have to be boring,” said Klaudia Tirico, Editor of Demand Gen Report and coordinator of the KCAs. “This year’s finalists and winners truly set the bar for creative storytelling that stands out in this overly saturated digital-first world. Naturally, this has made the judging process harder. But it’s so exciting to see B2B brands experimenting with new formats and strategies… and thriving!”

In addition to the 17 categories, Demand Gen Report added the B2B’s Choice Award in 2019 to give the community a chance to vote on their favorite campaign out of a selection of a handful of finalists. We received more than 2,300 votes and this year’s finalists included:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

SmartBug Media

Adobe

Identiv

Adduco Communications

Demandbase

Wistia

The winner, with more than 450 unique votes, was Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions for its video series that highlighted use cases of Toshiba’s POS placed in plausible, but extreme, circumstances for retailers to show how the solution works in different scenarios.

“A prominent theme during B2B Marketing Exchange was that video is king,” Tirico explained. “Toshiba rose to the top with their unique video series, appropriately titled the ‘WOW Video Seris,’ which creatively packaged a visionary strategy that showcases Toshiba’s strongest competitive advantage — its retail hardening story.”

All of the winners will be spotlighted in Demand Gen Report’s Killer Content Awards Report, publishing at the end of April.

The complete list of winners includes:

Video Content:



Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions



Wistia

Social Amplification:



Identiv



Thermo Fischer Scientific

Multi-touch Campaign:



Intelligent Demand



Riveron

Packaged/Bundled Content:



Demandbase



Grundfos

Channel Partner Marketing:



Purechannels Ltd.



Pure Storage

Design Concept/Theme:



Unity Technologies



SmartBug Media

Short-Form Content:



OneAffiniti



Envoy

Interactive Content:



The Pedowitz Group



Intralinks

Audio Content:



Qualified



Mission Produce, Inc.

Account-Based Marketing Campaign:



Panasonic Logiscend



Bazaarvoice

Research-Based Content:



TrustRadius



Resonate

Buyer-Focused Content:



ADP



automotiveMastermind®

Influencer Campaign:



Digital Pi, A Merkle Company



Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience

Sales Enablement Content:



Tata Consultancy Services



Yeager Marketing – Dell Technologies CSG

Partner Program:



Gordian



Adobe

Nurture Campaign:



Bombora



Shell Aviation

B2B’s Choice Award:



Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

About The 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange



Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. The event includes six targeted educational tracks: the popular Content2Conversion Conference; the Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Go-To-Market Strategy. This year’s conference took place February 28-March 2, 2022 at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About Demand Gen Report



Demand Gen Report is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

