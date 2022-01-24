DemandScience Adds Seasoned Executives to its Leadership Team

Chief Financial Officer Brian Cohen and General Counsel John Milton Bring a Wealth of Experience Scaling Global Technology Companies

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DemandGen—DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced it has named two new members to its senior executive team. Chief Financial Officer Brian Cohen and General Counsel John Milton bring impressive leadership experience at high-growth public and privately held technology companies including Fuze, Logz.io, Markforged, BitSight, Imprivata, and Symantec.

“I am thrilled that Brian Cohen and John Milton are joining our executive team. DemandScience is accelerating growth on many fronts – our market share, revenue, customers, and global workforce are all at record levels and we will benefit from their experience in scaling global companies,” said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Cohen is a Boston-based financial and operational executive with a 30-year track record at global technology and SaaS businesses, most recently as CFO of Logz.io. Previously he was CFO at BitSight Technologies, where he helped spearhead the company’s growth of over 300% in three years, and DigitalOcean, where he led an $83 million equity financing, a $180 million syndicated credit facility and supported the 400% growth of the business.

As General Counsel, John Milton brings DemandScience knowledge gained from over 25 years helping Fuze, Markforged, Imprivata, EqualLogic, Symantec and others achieve their domestic and international growth objectives, and manage intellectual property, data privacy, compliance, and transactions. Milton most recently served as General Counsel at Fuze, which was acquired earlier this year by 8×8.

Cohen succeeds Gary Kraemer, who recently retired after serving as DemandScience’s CFO for three and a half years. Commenting on Kraemer’s retirement, Cannone said, “On behalf of everyone at DemandScience, I’d like to thank Gary for the countless contributions he made to our company. We all wish Gary a wonderful and well-deserved retirement after his distinguished four-decade career in finance.”

