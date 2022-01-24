Denver’s Jaybird Group launches GoFundMe page to help Ukrainian colleagues fleeing war

DENVER, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jaybird Group, a Denver-based software developer, launched today a GoFundMe page to help a dozen current and former team members seeking refuge in Ukraine or fleeing to surrounding countries due to the Russian invasion.

Jaybird Group’s GoFundMe page is available here or from the home page of www.jaybirdgroup.com.

A Jaybird Group team member, Andrew Kovalenko, his wife and two young children, had less than 30 minutes to grab their children’s suitcases, documents and whatever else they could carry and flee advancing Russian troops and the threat of bombings. Another co-worker who escaped had his home bombed. Others are safe in Poland but face difficulties helping their family members with expenses and transportation. They have no idea if they’ll return to a home or rubble, or if they will be able to return at all.

“They are in dire need of funds for food, housing and clothing as they move to safety,” said Scott Landers, managing director of Jaybird Group. “For many of the software developers on our team in Ukraine, this is the second time they’ve fled violence; in 2014 they were forced to evacuate their homes in eastern Ukraine, and now they must rebuild their lives again. Our GoFundMe page will send donations directly to them. Every dollar is enormously helpful.”

The software developers are an integral part of the Jaybird Group in providing services to Fortune 500 companies in the US and Europe.

Learn more about Kovalenko’s plight in this news report from WFMJ TV in Pennsylvania or in this Denver radio interview.

Kovalenko and Landers are available for press interviews.

