Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record fourth quarter revenue of $119 million, up 17% year over year; Full year 2021 revenue of $428 million, up 29% year over year

Record adjusted revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $122 million, up 17% year over year; Full year 2021 adjusted revenue of $442 million, up 30% year over year

Fourth quarter net income and adjusted EBITDA of $(4) million and $15 million, with adjusted EBITDA flat year over year; Full year 2021 net income and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million and $58 million, with adjusted EBITDA up 7% year over year.

Fourth quarter gross margin of 30% and variable marketing margin (VMM) of 36%, respectively; Full year 2021 gross margin of 30% and VMM of 35%

Announced first quarter 2022 revenue guidance of $102 – $107 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10 – $12 million.

Announced FY 2022 revenue guidance of $465 – $475 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $55 – $60 million.

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertising–Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“In the fourth quarter, we generated more revenues than in any other quarter in DMS history, and did so while maintaining strong cash generation,” said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. “We demonstrated the power of our data driven, vertical-agnostic / channel-agnostic model that, time and time again, has been the fuel helping our business continue its positive growth momentum.”

Dynamic diversification, a consistent go-to-market strategy for DMS, allowed the company to pivot quickly to meet consumer and advertiser needs in the fourth quarter. As a result, both of the primary DMS business segments — Brand-Direct and Marketplace Solutions — grew in Q4 2021, up 17% and 25% respectively year over year, driven by strength in health insurance, especially during the open enrollment periods, and ecommerce.

On a sector-basis, during the quarter, 28% of DMS revenues came from auto insurance, 23% from health insurance, 20% from ecommerce, 10% from career and education and 8% from consumer finance. Each of these sectors is supported by both Brand-Direct and Marketplace Solutions. Similarly, in aggregate across all of the DMS business segments, no individual media channel or publisher represented more than one-quarter of the total supply for DMS.

Insurance revenues, 58% of our total revenues in Q4, grew 13% year over year, even as auto insurance advertising bid prices remained low due to carrier loss-ratio challenges. Health insurance, now a major business for DMS, grew 35% organically over the prior year. As a result, auto insurance revenues accounted for 49% of DMS insurance revenues in Q4 2021, compared to approximately 3/4 in the same quarter of 2020.

Dynamic diversification within the ecommerce vertical allowed DMS to shift in parallel with consumer demand, away from holiday spending, which was marginalized by macro supply chain issues, to the robust health and wellness category. DMS ecommerce increased 36% year over year.

In addition to dynamic diversification, scaled client spend and the DMS data flywheel supported growth momentum in the fourth quarter. The company noted a 100% retention rate for its top 20 clients, which generated 31% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Performance:

Record revenue of $119 million, up 17% over the same quarter last year.

Record adjusted revenue of $122 million, up 17% over Q4 2020.

Gross profit margin of 30%, compared to 27% in the year-ago quarter.

Variable marketing margin of 36%, up from 32% in Q4 2020.

Operating expenses totaled $39 million, a decrease of $6.4 million year over year.

Net income of $(4) million versus $(18) million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, flat year over year.

EPS came in at $(0.11) compared to $(0.32) in Q4 2020.

We ended the quarter with $26 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and total debt of $220 million, or a net leverage of approximately 3.3x.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Performance (excluding intracompany revenue):

Brand-Direct Solutions generated revenue of $73 million, up 17% over the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 24%, up from 22% in the prior year.

Marketplace Solutions generated revenue of $59 million, up 25% over the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 28%, up from 26% in the prior year.

Other Solutions generated revenue of $4 million, down 6% compared to Q4 2020. Gross margin was 38%, down from 44% in the prior year.

Full Year 2021 Performance:

Record revenue of $428 million, up 29% year over year.

Record adjusted revenue of $442 million, up 30% over FY2020.

Gross profit margin was 30%, flat from FY2020.

Variable marketing margin was 35%, up from 34% in 2020.

Operating expenses totaled $122 million, up $10 million from 2020.

Net income of $6 million, compared to a $14 million loss in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, up 7% year over year.

EPS came in at $0.06 compared to $(0.23) in 2020.

Full Year 2021 Segment Performance (excluding intracompany revenue):

Brand-Direct revenue was $254 million, up 28% over FY2020. Gross margin was 24% versus a 24% margin in 2020.

Marketplace revenue of $224 million, up 45% from last year. Gross margin of 27% versus a 29% margin in 2020.

Other Solutions generated revenue of $10 million, up 3% over 2020. Gross margin of 63% versus a 64% margin in 2020.

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Thanks to the combination of scaled spend, our data flywheel and dynamic diversification, the Company believes it is well positioned for 2022. DMS currently anticipates revenue, gross margin, variable marketing margin and adjusted EBITDA ranges as follows:

First Quarter 2022:

Revenue: $102-$107 million

Gross Margin: 28%-31%

Variable Marketing Margin: 32-36%.

Adjusted EBITDA: $10-$12 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue: $465-$475 million

Gross Margin: 28%-31%

Variable Marketing Margin: 32-36%

Adjusted EBITDA: $55-$60 million

Adjusted revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Variable Marketing Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that Adjusted revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Variable Marketing Margin provide useful information to investors and help explain and isolate the core operating performance of the business — refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. For guidance purposes, the company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward statements are often identified by words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy, and are based on the beliefs and expectations of our management team from the information available at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to identify, evaluate, and complete any strategic alternative in connection with our review of strategic alternatives; (2) the possibility that DMS may not be able to realize higher value for its business through a strategic alternative and therefore retains its current corporate and business structure; (3) the possibility that DMS may decide not to undertake a strategic alternative or that it is not able to consummate any proposed strategic alternative due to, among other things, market, regulatory and other factors; (4) the potential for disruption to DMS’s business, including, among other things, attracting and retaining customers, suppliers, key personnel; (5) any potential adverse effects on DMS’s stock price resulting from the announcement of the process to review potential strategic alternatives or the results of that review; (6) the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; (7) changes in client demand for our services and our ability to adapt to such changes; (8) the entry of new competitors in the market; (9) the ability to maintain and attract consumers and advertisers and successfully grow and operate our new health insurance agency business, in the face of changing economic or competitive conditions; (10) the ability to maintain, grow and protect the data DMS obtains from consumers and advertisers; (11) the performance of DMS’s technology infrastructure; (12) the ability to protect DMS’s intellectual property rights; (13) the ability to successfully source and complete acquisitions and to integrate the operations of companies DMS acquires, including the Crisp Results assets and Aimtell, PushPros and Aramis Interactive; (14) the ability to improve and maintain adequate internal controls over financial and management systems, and remediate the identified material weakness; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations and the ability to maintain compliance; (16) our substantial levels of indebtedness; (17) volatility in the trading price on the NYSE of our common stock and warrants; (18) fluctuations in value of our private placement warrants; and (19) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” in DMS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and its subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown, and it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021(unaudited) December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,394 $ 31,397 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,930 and $3,121, respectively 51,578 42,085 Prepaid and other current assets 3,698 2,943 Income tax receivable 2,078 474 Total current assets 83,748 76,899 Property and equipment, net 19,168 15,016 Goodwill 76,558 44,904 Intangible assets, net 66,228 46,447 Deferred tax assets — 18,948 Other assets 889 206 Total assets $ 246,591 $ 202,420 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,073 $ 37,191 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,473 9,886 Current portion of long-term debt 2,250 7,967 Income taxes payable 103 1,413 Tax Receivable Agreement liability – current 1,310 510 Contingent consideration payable – current 7,370 — Total current liabilities 67,364 56,967 Long-term debt 215,505 193,591 Tax Receivable Agreement liability – non-current — 15,760 Deferred tax liabilities 4,786 7,024 Private Placement Warrant liabilities 3,960 22,080 Contingent consideration payable – non-current 1,069 — Deferred acquisition consideration payable — — Other non-current liabilities 1,725 2,683 Total liabilities 294,409 298,105 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; 36,226 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 25,699 issued and 25,699 outstanding at December 31, 2021 3 3 Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital $ (25,239 ) $ (48,027 ) Retained earnings (944 ) (3,146 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (26,177 ) (51,167 ) Non-controlling interest $ (21,641 ) $ (44,518 ) Total deficit (47,818 ) (95,685 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 246,591 $ 202,420

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) 2020 2021 (unaudited) 2020 Net revenue $ 118,949 $ 102,103 $ 427,935 $ 332,856 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 83,635 74,393 300,016 234,731 Gross profit 35,314 27,710 127,919 98,125 Salaries and related costs 13,586 9,272 48,014 33,386 General and administrative expenses 14,368 13,264 43,049 30,020 Depreciation and amortization 5,751 4,647 25,401 17,954 Acquisition costs 147 1,492 1,967 4,814 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 3,631 — 1,106 — Income from operations $ (2,169 ) $ (965 ) $ 8,382 $ 11,951 Interest expense 3,531 3,038 14,166 13,740 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,280 ) 12,680 (18,115 ) 8,840 Change in tax receivable agreement liability (15,289 ) — (15,289 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 2,108 — Loss on disposal of assets $ 8 $ — 8 — Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 13,861 $ (16,683 ) $ 25,504 $ (10,629 ) Income tax expense 17,784 1,184 19,311 3,085 Net income (loss) $ (3,923 ) $ (17,867 ) $ 6,193 $ (13,714 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 222 (7,481 ) 3,991 (5,018 ) Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. $ (4,145 ) $ (10,386 ) $ 2,202 $ (8,696 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 36,226 32,294 35,249 32,335 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc.: Basic and diluted – per common shares $ (0.11 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.23 )

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 6,193 $ (13,714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Provision for bad debt 4,798 3,039 Depreciation and amortization 25,401 17,954 Loss from sales of assets — 411 Loss on disposal of assets 8 — Lease restructuring charges 542 4,203 Debt extinguishment 2,108 — Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 6,393 958 Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,379 936 Deferred income tax provision, net 16,442 (479 ) Other — 400 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,106 — Change in fair value of warrant liability (18,115 ) 8,840 Change in tax receivable agreement liabilities (15,549 ) 1,138 Change in income tax receivable and payable (1,563 ) — Change in accounts receivable (8,369 ) (14,409 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets (419 ) (630 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses (612 ) 8,742 Change in other liabilities (956 ) 622 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,787 $ 17,011 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property and equipment $ (9,114 ) $ (10,372 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (25,129 ) (2,799 ) Other — 10 Net cash used in investing activities $ (34,243 ) $ (13,161 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Business Combination — 29,278 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 220,840 2,253 Payments of long-term debt and notes payable (200,977 ) (5,641 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities 11,000 10,000 Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (15,000 ) (11,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,565 ) (189 ) Tax withholding on share based awards (994 ) — Payment of equity issuance (493 ) — Payment of early termination (188 ) — Proceeds from warrants exercised 11 — Distribution to members (196 ) — Other 15 (162 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 10,453 $ 24,539 Net change in cash $ (5,003 ) $ 28,389 Cash, beginning of period 31,397 3,008 Cash, end of period $ 26,394 $ 31,397 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash Paid During the Period For Interest $ 12,926 $ 13,255 Income taxes $ 4,442 $ 3,940 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions: Contingent and deferred acquisition consideration $ 11,903 $ — Stock-based compensation capitalized in property and equipment $ 447 $ — Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 410 $ 325 Issuance of equity for Aimtell/PushPros/Aramis, Crisp Results and SmarterChaos $ 35,000 $ 3,000

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this earnings release includes additional financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”), including Adjusted Revenue, Variable Marketing Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Net Income. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found below.

As explained further below, we use these financial measures internally to review the performance of our business units without regard to certain accounting treatments and non-recurring items. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations. Because of these limitations, management relied primarily on its GAAP results and uses non-GAAP measures only as a supplement.

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure presented as an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Management believes this measure provides useful information because, while the majority of our business is comprised of lead generation contracts which are accounted for on a gross basis, a portion of our agency managed services contracts are accounted for on a net basis. In this regard, management believes that Adjusted Revenue provides useful information regarding operating performance across our business, without regard to the accounting treatment of individual contracts, and allows management to build forecasts on a consistent basis across the business.

Management further uses Adjusted Revenue to compare the performance of divisions within the Company against each other and to isolate our core operating performance. Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, management is discontinuing use of Adjusted Revenue going forward in 2022. Management believes that it is appropriate to do so at the current time given that the vast majority of our contracts are now accounted for on a gross basis. In addition, management believes that focusing on GAAP revenue will allow management, analysts and investors to focus on a single measure of revenue and simplify the Company’s disclosures going forward.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as revenue as reported under GAAP, without regard to netting of costs applicable to revenues earned under contracts that are deemed to be entered into on an agency basis. The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue to revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenue $ 118,949 $ 2,776 $ 121,725 $ 102,103 $ 2,101 $ 104,204 Brand Direct 83,635 2,776 86,411 74,393 2,101 76,494 Marketplace $ 35,314 $ — $ 35,314 $ 27,710 $ — $ 27,710 Gross profit margin 29.7 % — % 29.0 % 27.1 % — % 26.6 %

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Reported (GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net revenue $ 427,935 $ 14,387 $ 442,322 $ 332,856 $ 7,801 $ 340,657 Cost of revenue 300,016 14,387 314,403 234,731 7,801 242,532 Gross profit $ 127,919 $ — $ 127,919 $ 98,125 $ — $ 98,125 Gross profit margin 29.9 % — % 28.9 % 29.5 % — % 28.8 % ______________ (1) Includes the gross up for certain Managed services contracts that are presented net of costs under GAAP.

Variable Marketing Margin

Variable Marketing Margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s revenue generation efforts, measuring revenue after subtracting the variable marketing and direct media costs that are directly associated with revenue generation. Variable Marketing Margin and Variable Marketing Margin % of revenue are key reporting metrics by which the Company measures the efficacy of its marketing and media acquisition efforts.

Variable Marketing Margin is defined as revenue less variable marketing expense. Variable marketing expense is defined as the expense attributable to variable costs paid for direct marketing and media acquisition costs, and includes only the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for this direct marketing activity and advertising acquired for resale to the Company’s customers, and excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

