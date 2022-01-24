DocGo Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Q4 and full year revenue increased 289% and 239%, respectively, over comparable prior year periods

Positive adjusted EBITDA and net income for both the quarter and full year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.





“The fourth quarter caps a year in which we made substantial progress, further penetrating into existing markets while launching in nine new ones, all while continuing to invest in a world class clinical team and transitioning to a publicly-traded company,” stated Stan Vashovsky, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Our fourth quarter and full year revenue growth of 289% and 239%, respectively, reflects not only the significant unmet need that we are addressing within the healthcare ecosystem, but also the unique value proposition that we deliver to some of the largest government, corporate and health system entities in the country. We are operating in a vast, untapped market with a scalable and capital efficient business model, and I believe we are in the very early stages of accelerating recurring revenue growth. I look forward to a very successful 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $121.3 million, representing growth of 289% over $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mobile Health revenue increased to approximately $102.6 million, compared to $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase reflects the extension of certain key contracts as well as significant recent contract wins.

Medical transport revenue was approximately $18.7 million, up 21% from $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $17.3 million, versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $20.3 million, which represents a substantial improvement over the net loss of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of last year, reflecting the strong increase in revenues during the quarter, which occurred while certain overhead costs remained in line with prior periods. Net income in Q4 2021 includes a gain of approximately $5.2 million relating to the remeasurement of warrant liabilities.

Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $318.7 million, an increase of 239% from $94.1 million in 2020.

Mobile Health revenue increased to approximately $234.4 million in 2021, compared to $30.9 million in 2020. The increase reflects the expansion of the services offered by this segment in 2021, with growth accelerating throughout the year, as DocGo increased both its customer base and geographic reach. The year witnessed the extension of certain key contracts as well as significant new contract wins.

Medical transport revenue was approximately $84.3 million in 2021, up 33% from $63.2 million in 2020. Both trip volumes and average price per trip increased from 2020 levels.

Covid testing-related revenue is estimated to be approximately $110 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $25.1 million in 2021, even with significant investments made in regional expansion and personnel, versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.1 million in 2020.

Net income was $19.2 million for the full year 2021, which represents a substantial improvement over a net loss of $14.8 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 includes a gain of approximately $5.2 million relating to the remeasurement of warrant liabilities.

As of December 31, 2021, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $175.5 million with insignificant debt, and an additional $78.4 million of accounts receivable.

Corporate Highlights

Closed merger with Motion Acquisition Corp. and raised net proceeds of approximately $158 million, including an associated PIPE financing.

Hired 2,340 new employees in 2021, bringing total number of medical providers to over 3,800 as of December 31.

2022 Guidance

The company sees strong demand from our customers for both mobile health and transportation services, and anticipates 2022 revenue to be approximately $400-420 million, representing growth of 27-32% over 2021, or a 65% increase if we exclude non-recurring Covid testing revenue from the second half of both years. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be approximately $35-41 million.

Conference call and webcast

DocGo management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results tomorrow, March 15, at 8:30am ET. To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0784 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). Reference conference ID 13727132.

The webcast can be accessed using the following link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1529651&tp_key=a6273f4fcd or under “Events” on the “Investors” section of the company’s website, https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

