Doosan Bobcat Announces Expansion of Aftermarket Parts Distribution Network

Company adding two additional locations in Reno and Atlanta to join its primary distribution center in Chicago; investment brings parts closer to customers with faster delivery times

WEST FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today announced plans to further expand its aftermarket parts distribution network with the addition of two new regional parts distribution centers. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, are new facilities in Atlanta, Georgia, and Reno, Nevada.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to our dealers and customers, as well as Bobcat’s leadership in the industry,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “This expansion will help ensure faster response and delivery times to all North American customers by bringing parts closer to end-users and where they do business.”

With accessibility to major airports and highways, these new facilities are located closer to customers and dealers, which will enhance the availability and delivery of Bobcat parts and attachment products throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These two, new state-of-the-art facilities will roughly double the company’s existing warehouse footprint by adding approximately 445,000 square feet of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 358,000-square-foot primary parts distribution center in Chicago.

The state-of-the-art distribution facilities, along with expanded customer service teams and decentralized U.S. locations, will also enable quicker order-to-delivery times and the highest level of service for aftermarket parts. The regional distribution centers offer additional benefits, including:

Same day order processing and extended order hours

Expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours

Improved speed of delivery times and additional shipping carrier options

The new distribution centers are an important part of Bobcat’s overall plans to meet growing capacity needs and the demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace.

“With the outstanding support of dealers and the improved parts availability this expansion offers, this is an exciting step for us to enable faster service for our valued Bobcat customers and accommodate our continued growth and business demands,” added Ballweber.

The new facilities are anticipated to become operational by the fourth quarter of 2022, and all facilities will be managed by APL Logistics. Additional facility details are forthcoming.

Doosan Bobcat North America

Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is a leading global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments, and services. Committed to empowering people to accomplish more, Doosan Bobcat North America is home to world-renowned brands, including Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products, and Ryan® and Steiner® grounds maintenance equipment. Doosan Bobcat North America is a tradename of Clark Equipment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit www.Bobcat.com.

Contacts

Lanelle Vasichek



Director, Brand & Communications



Doosan Bobcat North America



[email protected]