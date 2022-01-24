E Ink and Avalue Announce Next-Generation Digital Paper Tablet Solution for Business

Product features Android OS and Wacom’s EMR Technology, and will be on display at the E Ink / Avalue Booth at HIMSS 2022

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology and Avalue, an industrial PC solution provider, announced today their joint collaboration in offering the next-generation Digital Paper Tablet Solution for Business. The Digital Paper Tablet is based off the product developed by Linfiny, a joint development between E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions. The Digital Paper Tablet is a powerful eNote device for use in schools, governments and corporations and will enable partners to whitebox and rebrand the device as needed. The new tablets are offered in a 10.3” note size and a 13.3” letter size and feature the latest E Ink Carta™ 1250 screen technology, which offers a higher contrast ratio, faster page turns, and improved pen writing speed.





With a thin, flexible, and durable design, the 10.3” model weighs only 261 grams (9.2 oz.) and is 5.85mm (.23”) thin; the 13.3” model weighs 368 grams (12.9 oz.) and is only 5.7mm (.22”) thin. Both products feature a digital pen supported by Wacom’s battery-free EMR technology. Together with the non-slip, non-glass surface of the tablet, handwriting is fast, intuitive, and natural – delivering a true paper-like writing experience. The glare free, easy on the eyes display is great for longer term immersive reading, even in direct sunlight. Each tablet solution offers long battery life and comes with 32GB of internal memory and advanced security features allowing for secure encryption of user’s data.

The Digital Paper Tablet Solution can be customized to meet the specific needs of workflow applications across many industries including Corporate Training and Education, Scientific and Technical Services, Healthcare and Hospitals, Field Service Management, Legal and Financial Services, Human Resource Management, and Publishing and Printing. E Ink and Avalue will provide technical development support for businesses to optimize the functionality and user interface for internal use by employees or external use by end user customers. As industries look to provide more sustainable solutions to customers, the Digital Paper Tablet offers both a way to reduce paper usage and reduce energy usage, with a battery that can go weeks between charges.

“E Ink is excited to enable business solutions with this next-generation product,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate VP of US Business, E Ink. “Combined with Avalue’s strong technical support, a Digital Paper Tablet Solution offers businesses a customizable approach to address their document management and data collection needs while providing a device that has the look and writing experience of paper.”

“At Avalue, we believe in delivering innovative solutions into different markets,” said Vincent Hsu, President of Avalue USA. “With this solution we can help to bring efficiency to many different markets looking for both document management, and a better user experience than is found in traditional tablets.”

The Digital Paper Tablet Solution offers Digital Paper Control Server Software (DCSS). DCSS includes a set of API’s that enable secure transfer of unique documents to and from unique Digital Paper Tablets. The Digital Paper Tablet Solution can also integrate with existing services by optimizing an Android application for use with the ePaper display. Software Development kits, tool sets, and documentation are available through Avalue to assist developers in creating the optimal paper like experience.

The Digital Paper Tablet will be on display at the joint E Ink / Avalue booth, #4029/4128, at HIMSS 2022, taking place March 14-18 in Orlando Florida.

To learn more about the Digital Paper tablet visit: http://go.eink.com/digital-paper-tablet.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. (3479.TWO) is a leading computing solution provider of healthcare, embedded, industrial, automation and IoT applications. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries in USA, Japan and China. In addition, Avalue operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers worldwide. Avalue is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO14001 and OHSAS certified; the company is dedicated to provide customers with innovative and reliable products and services. The company offers hundreds of standard products, including Touch Panel PC, Industrial Computer, Motherboard, SOM, Tablet and various of ePaper solutions. With 20+ years of custom design and manufacturing experience, Avalue also provides customer with ODM, OEM and DMS services.

