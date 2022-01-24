E Ink Joins The Climate Pledge, Highlighting Company’s Commitment to Being Net Zero Carbon By 2040

Company has also joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi )

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced they have joined the Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon to commit to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and are the first display company to join. In December 2021, E Ink announced their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink plans to be RE 10 by the end of 2022, and would be the first display company to achieve RE 10.





The Climate Pledge (TCP) was founded in 2019 and celebrated 300 signatories on March 14, 2022. Signatories of TCP agree to regular reporting, carbon elimination and credible offsets, all in goal of reaching net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040. Joining The Climate Pledge is an opportunity for companies to be part of a community of leading businesses committed to transformational action to protect the global economy from the disruptive risks associated with climate change. To date there are over 300 signatories across 21 countries and 26 industries.

In addition, E Ink has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi ), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science; provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets.

E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three-phase plan to reach their commitment of net zero carbon emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.

E Ink’s low-power, easy-on-the-eyes displays are ideal for a wide range of applications. In the Consumer and Educational fields ePaper displays are used in eReaders and eNotes that benefit from comfortable paperlike reading and writing in connected electronic device with extremely long battery life. In IoT devices ePaper brings low power non-intrusive displays to a wide range of applications from retail to re-usable tags to transportation and more, enabling displays in locations previously impossible that can be driven by low impact batteries or solar cells instead of cabling.

ePaper was conceived as a “green” products and E Ink continues to work to make it more sustainable with low environmental impact in manufacturing and use. To maximize the positive impact E Ink delivers products to some of the world’s most influential brands and manufacturers that use ePaper to improve customer experience and enable energy-saving IoT applications.

To learn more about E Ink, visit www.eink.com.

To learn more about The Climate Pledge, visit https://www.theclimatepledge.com/ and https://theclimatepledge.app.box.com/s/5a2l0hdakq3bw0l6fykasgwpwlnrxqfj

To learn more about the Science Based Targets Initiative, visit https://sciencebasedtargets.org/about-us

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

