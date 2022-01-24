E2open Introduces Strategic Advisory Board; Members to Address Supply Chain Resiliency and Solutions at CONNECT 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces the formation of a strategic E2open Advisory Board. Three of its six members will present at E2open’s CONNECT 2022 client conference on a panel, ‘The Predictable Supply Chain in Unpredictable Times,’ moderated by award-winning journalist, Soledad O’Brien.

The Advisory Board is a resource to E2open executive leadership on key objectives including business development, enterprise sales, expansion and growth. E2open’s six Advisory Board members are executives from key business sectors:

Patrick O’Malley, CFO, Magnolia Medical Devices – a financial executive with a decades-long career in corporate finance, serving as chief financial officer for public companies Seagate Technology and Avaya.

Gina Boswell, an influential corporate director and former president, customer development for Unilever USA, leading revenue across all categories, brands, and channels, experienced in operations, strategy, and brand-building.

Christopher J. Connor, president and CEO, American Association of Port Authorities – an international shipping and logistics leader with deep experience in running global freight movement operations, connecting modalities from ocean to land in the end-to-end movement of consumer and industrial goods.

Martin Gafinowitz, board member, Vontier – retired senior executive leader in the transportation technology and franchise distribution space.

Michael Monahan, executive board member – a leader in financial and general management including a 30-year career at Pitney Bowes with responsibility for global finance services, IT, supply chain, and call center functions, along with corporate development and strategy.

George Spanos, consultant, IT Executive – a transformational IT leader with extensive experience implementing complex, enterprise IT solutions in supply chain and commercial functions for leading consumer goods and industrial manufacturing companies.

“As we’re growing our business across multiple market segments and industry verticals, it’s important to have the advice and counsel of people who have actually led their industries,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “Our Advisory Board members understand the challenges and business requirements for the modern supply chain; their input and industry relationships are invaluable as we accelerate growth. We also look forward to hearing from some of our advisory board members in the main session at our client conference, CONNECT 2022, as they discuss solutions for supply chain transformation.”

