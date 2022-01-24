Earnix Selected by INSHUR to Deliver Fast, Seamless Experience for Commercial Insurance in Rideshare, Courier, and Food Delivery Industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, a global provider of advanced AI-driven rating, pricing, and product personalization solutions for Insurance and Banking, announced today that INSHUR, a leading global Insurtech firm in the embedded insurance space, selected Earnix as its strategic partner to deliver an innovative, fast and seamless experience to drivers and businesses seeking commercial insurance for the rideshare, courier and food delivery industry. Now, drivers can obtain personalized products at the right price within minutes.

This ground floor partnership means Earnix’s pricing and rating engine, helps INSHUR protect drivers and their vehicles, packages, and passengers with smart, data-led insurance. Amid today’s turbulent economic market conditions and ever-changing customer behavior, with Earnix, INSHUR strengthens its ability to deliver a smart and agile approach to assessing risk. This enables real-time response to their customers’ changing needs. Creating prices that fit users’ known preferences, and current circumstances, ensures retention and loyalty.

Dan Bratshpis, INSHUR CEO and Co-Founder shares: “Partnering with Earnix has accelerated our ability to deliver an even more transparent and seamless experience for our customers while helping us make smarter and faster pricing decisions. The platform’s statistical modeling and machine learning capabilities are instrumental in our ability to make insurance fair and easy for our customers.”

Harnessing rich data, the Earnix rating engine systemizes and accelerates the rating, pricing, and product personalization processes. With its advanced modeling, reporting, testing, and filing capabilities, Earnix’s solution enables an efficient and holistic rate delivery process. Real-time autonomous monitoring applies to the full pricing and rating cycle from issuing a quote to rate deployment. This means consumers will now receive the best price, at the right time, through the right channels and in a way that is smarter, faster, and safer.

Kyle Caswell, CRO at Earnix added: “We are dedicated to partnering with organizations seeking to accelerate their digital offerings and personalized policies to consumers. Combining these advanced technologies with deep insurance domain expertise allows insurance organizations to target new customer acquisition and retention, as well as improve profitability, which will fuel the future of insurance.”

Earnix’s enterprise rating engine propels organizations into the fully digitized world of offerings delivered to the consumer right when they need it most. This single solution platform has been pre-configured for rapid integration within an insurer’s existing tech infrastructure, further accelerating time-to-value.

About INSHUR

INSHUR is on a mission to make insurance fair and easy. Founded in 2016 to modernize the commercial insurance sector, INSHUR is now one of the fastest growing, embedded insurtech companies in the industry. The company’s next-generation, data-led platform enables rideshare and delivery drivers to obtain quotes and receive coverage in mere minutes. The company’s international presence and product availability continues to expand throughout Europe and the United States. The 150+ team operates from offices in New York, Brighton (UK) and Amsterdam.

About Earnix

Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers can provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, safer and in full alignment with corporate business goals and objectives. Earnix’s solutions, offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. Visit: earnix.com.

Jena Murphy



[email protected]

1 617-953-5833