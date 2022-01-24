Easterly Asset Management Hires Peter McCarthy as SVP of Institutional Sales

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Easterly Asset Management (“Easterly”), a multi-affiliate asset manager of high-performing boutique investment firms, today announced the hiring of Peter McCarthy, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Head of Institutional Sales.

McCarthy brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining Easterly, he was Senior Vice President of Institutional for Westwood Holdings Group (“Westwood”).

In his role at Westwood, McCarthy was responsible for business development in the Eastern region of the U.S., covering institutional consultants, direct plans, OCIO’s and large RIA’s. Having joined the firm in 2018, Pete was responsible for significant sales growth in his territory.

Prior to Westwood, McCarthy spent eight years at OFI Global Asset Management (“OppenheimerFunds”), serving in a number of roles covering the domestic and international institutional markets, with his final role as Managing Director of Business Development for the Northeast and Canada.

Earlier, McCarthy held positions with Credit Suisse and New York Life Insurance Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pete McCarthy to the firm,” said Mike Collins, Head of Distribution at Easterly. “We have institutional-grade offerings across the full spectrum of investments, and Pete’s deep experience and success in working with a wide range of institutional investors will enable him to be a pivotal force in raising awareness of our offering and expanding our business in this space.”

McCarthy added, “I’m excited to be joining Easterly during a time of exponential growth driven by new partnerships and robust performance. I’m looking forward to helping further connect institutional investors with the firm’s growing platform of boutique managers and teams.”

McCarthy, who is based in New Jersey, earned his M.S. degree in Finance from the Stevens Institute of Technology and his B.A. degree in History from York College of Pennsylvania. He holds his Series 7 and 63 licenses and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Easterly Asset Management

Easterly Asset Management (Easterly) is a multi-affiliate platform of high-performing boutique investment managers. Easterly is committed to bringing investors innovative investment strategies by partnering with quality managers who possess deep domain expertise and are craftsman in their respective asset classes and investment processes. We support our partners by delivering best-in-class solutions in marketing, sales, technology, operations, human resources, and finance to scale their businesses. We also offer affiliates, through our platform partnerships, the opportunity to access our retail & institutional distribution services. With our 19 investment professionals across our seven affiliates, we offer a range of products including separate accounts, SMAs, 40 Act Funds, CITs and private placements. At the end of February 2022, Easterly had $4.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Easterly at https://easterlyam.com/.

