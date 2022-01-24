Elliott Davis Welcomes Three Leaders to Executive Team

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElliottDavis–Elliott Davis, a business solutions firm providing tax, assurance and consulting services, welcomes three new leaders to the firm’s executive team, strengthening the firm’s focus on innovation, strategic growth and talent development.

Heather Hough joins the firm as chief marketing officer, Joanie Martin joins as chief transformation officer and Kendra Thornton joins as chief human resources officer. All three executives will be based out of the firm’s Greenville, South Carolina headquarters and will have responsibilities across the firm’s nine-office Southeastern footprint.

“I am thrilled to have each of these leaders on board, overseeing key areas of growth and development for Elliott Davis,” said Rick Davis, CEO of Elliott Davis. “As we look towards the future of the firm, we know we want to invest in our people and our brand while anticipating the changes that are happening throughout our industry. Heather, Joanie and Kendra are each highly experienced leaders in their fields, and together they’ll be instrumental in guiding us towards a strategic direction that positions us well for what’s to come.”

As chief marketing officer, Hough oversees marketing efforts across the firm, building on the firm’s 100-year legacy and strengthening the brand in the communities where we live and work. Her responsibilities include overseeing all digital marketing efforts, brand management and communications. Hough joins the firm after marketing leadership roles with Hanesbrands, Inc., Advantage Media Group/Forbes books and marketing agency experience. Hough holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Martin joins the firm as chief transformation officer, focusing on emerging trends within the accounting and consulting industries and aligning the firm’s strategic direction to be at the forefront of industry changes. Martin brings with her a range of finance, accounting and administrative leadership experience from over 20 years at Michelin North America. Prior to her time at Michelin, she began her accounting career with Elliott Davis in the Audit practice. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Georgia Institute of Technology.

As chief human resources officer, Thornton is responsible for talent development across the firm, including recruiting and employee engagement initiatives. She brings extensive experience in human resources leadership to this position, most recently working in employment law at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. She has also held leadership roles at Time Warner Cable, Family Dollar Stores and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Clemson University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina.

To learn more about Elliott Davis, visit www.elliottdavis.com.

Contacts

Sarah Moore



[email protected]

(864) 421-4567