Enterprise Connect’s Expo Hall to Display the Most Innovative Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Products and Services in the Industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, will feature the industry’s most advanced technology products and services. Exhibitors will showcase the latest technologies in the Expo Hall, providing IT decision maker attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about new solutions impacting the industry. For a complete list of sponsors and exhibitors, visit here.

Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair said, “It’s been almost three years since enterprise communications and collaboration professionals have been able to gather in-person. We’re excited to reconnect next week in Orlando. Big changes are on the horizon for our industry and technology decision makers need to ensure that their enterprises are prepared. Our Expo Hall will feature many innovative technologies and services for them to explore in real-time.”

Enterprise Connect 2022 Exhibitor News

AtlasIED, Booth #1200: AtlasIED extends the mass communications capabilities of its IPX Series through its native integration with SingleWire InformaCast software. By integrating with InformaCast, the IPX system can deliver both emergency or routine scheduled, recorded, or live notifications as well as zoned notifications, and ensure consistent, intelligible, two-way communication even in loud, acoustically challenging indoor and outdoor spaces.

AVer, Booth #300: AVer, an award-winning provider of visual collaboration solutions, is proud to be exhibiting at Enterprise Connect Booth #300. AVer solutions leverage the power of visual communications to help people #connectbetter. Our product portfolio includes IFP’s, Document Cameras, PTZ Cameras, Videobars, Video Conference Solutions, and Charge Carts. Learn more at averusa.com/business.

BICS, Booth #1935: BICS Group accelerates its transition to a communications platform company with acquisition of 3m Digital Networks. The deal adds omnichannel communications platform to BICS’ Cloud Communications portfolio to serve fast growing, global digital communication needs.

BLEND, Booth #1003: BLEND is announcing its new voice-over solution, BLEND Voice, at Enterprise Connect. Formerly GM Voices, a multi-time Enterprise Connect exhibitor, BLEND Voice offers a single solution for professionally-recorded voice prompts for IVR and contact center applications, as well as localization orchestration for any enterprise technology.

DTEN, Booth #629: DTEN delivers unified, inclusive collaboration solutions across the hybrid workplace continuum. Discover why more IT professionals are choosing DTEN for speed of installation, ease of remote management, and best-in-class user experiences. Also try out the newly released DTEN Mate – and get a sneak preview at our next upcoming innovation.

Lumen, Virtual Booth: Choosing the right collaboration solution is daunting, but not with Lumen Enablement Services. We offer a one-stop solution for businesses that need to stay connected. From adoption and consulting services, to reporting and connectivity, Lumen partners with Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom to help customers implement the right solutions for success. Please schedule a meeting with us to learn more.

MiaRec, Booth #1335: MiaRec, a global provider of customer and workforce engagement software, will showcase their latest release which includes Microsoft Teams interoperability. The update provides enhanced voice analytics capabilities unifying call recording, screen recording, advanced reporting and quality management tools in one powerful solution to help organizations transform call data into intelligence.

Sennheiser, Booth #322 Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, is pleased to announce an intelligent speaker Certified for Microsoft Teams, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker.

Sinch, Booth #1227: Sinch is bringing together conversational messaging and global voice services at scale. The recent Inteliquent acquisition adds advanced voice capabilities to the established messaging CPaaS leader. Omnichannel experiences and conversational engagement across all mobile channels, voice, video, and email, will be demonstrated at booth #1227.

Talkdesk, Booth #319: Talkdesk will showcase the Talkdesk flagship CX Cloud platform and portfolio of customer experience solutions for optimizing customer service processes. Solutions will include artificial intelligence-based applications, purpose-built industry products for vertical sectors, Talkdesk Phone, and Talkdesk applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, workforce engagement, and employee collaboration.

Treasure Data, Booth #1635: Treasure Data (CDP) and Sinch (CPaaS) are announcing a partnership to provide more personalized and engaged conversations with customers across communication channels using real-time customer profiles. This allows 360-degree customer communications from reaching audiences through marketing campaigns, automating conversations using AI chatbots and voicebots and servicing them through service agents.

Virsae, Booth #545: Virsae extends AI-powered UC diagnostics to ‘unmanaged’ WFH environments. Virsae is set to slash the 50% of helpdesk tickets related to UC&C, with a service targeting ‘unmanaged’ Work From Home environments. Called ‘VSM Everywhere’, the service presents an end-to-end view of CX and UX analytics in a single window.

Yealink, Booth #729: Yealink is going back to Enterprise Connect on March 21 to 24! There, Yealink will launch our new collaboration display products for the first time. Don’t miss the chance to explore the new technologies and communicate with our experts. Join us right now!

Zoom, Booth #519: Zoom is excited to introduce Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution that combines unified communications and contact center capabilities with the useability of the Zoom platform. Zoom Contact Center supports customer service use cases and workflows using channels like video and voice, with SMS and webchat currently in beta.

Click here for more information or to register to attend Enterprise Connect. Enterprise Connect will also offer a digital component for enterprise communications and collaboration professionals to participate virtually.

For media registration click here.

Enterprise Connect will take place March 21-24, 2022 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at [email protected].

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



[email protected]