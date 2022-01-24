ExCellThera announces new data to be presented at the EBMT 2022 annual meeting

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExCellThera Inc. (ExCellThera), a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in next generation cell and gene therapies, announced today that new long-term data from a clinical trial using its lead technology, ECT-001, a cell therapy under clinical development, to treat patients with severe leukemia who lack a suitable donor will be presented at the 48th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). Details of the virtual presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: March 22, 2022 at 16:45 Central European Time (11:45 a.m. EDT)

Title: UM171 Expansion of Small Cord Bloods Provides Access to Safe Transplantation for Donorless Patients with Excellent Long-term Follow-up

Session: Oral Session 9: Cellular Therapies other than CARs, cell-based immune therapies, stem cell engineering

Presenter: Sandra Cohen, MD, FRCPC, Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital, Montreal, Canada

Location: Virtual Hall 6

About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and other diseases. ExCellThera’s most advanced technology, ECT-001, a cell therapy, combines a proprietary molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its cell expansion and engineering platform, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. excellthera.com

CONTACT: Contact: David Desjardins Vice President, Business and Corporate Development [email protected]