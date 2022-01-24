Forbes Recognizes Logiwa as one of America’s Best Startup Employers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dtc–In their fourth annual list of the 500 America’s Best Startup Employers, Forbes has ranked Logiwa 150th overall and 22nd in the Technology space. Companies across the country were evaluated based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

“Since 2017, Logiwa has been on a fast track to becoming the leader in transforming direct-to-consumer ecommerce order fulfillment through our AI-powered, cloud-based software,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa’s CEO & Founder. “We are proud and humbled to be recognized by Forbes, and all credit goes to the team of incredible professionals we’ve assembled here.”

Logiwa provides intelligent software that allow manufacturers and third party logistics providers to streamline and automate all aspects of high-volume online order fulfillment, a segment of the economy that continues to experience significant growth.

“Succeeding as a startup in a high-growth, high-tech environment means more than having a great product – that’s just your ‘entry fee,’” Musaoglu added. “To be a leading company you have to put just as much energy into building a team that shares your vision and your passion for excellence. I get to work everyday with just those type of people, and that is what drives our success.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

