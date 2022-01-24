Forethought Enhances Omnichannel Support with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations Integration

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the human-centered AI platform, today announced that Solve – its sophisticated conversational AI agent that automatically answers common customer questions – has integrated with Zendesk Inc.’s Sunshine Conversations to help support teams deliver a seamless customer experience across any channel.

Zendesk’s Sunshine Conversations API gives users access to the richest features across the broadest set of messaging channels, allowing organizations to stay connected at every point of the customer journey. With this integration, customers can now connect their messaging channels – SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc. – to Sunshine Conversations and leverage Forethought’s AI capabilities to provide automated support through preferred channels. This allows customers to unify and integrate communications across multiple touchpoints without losing context.

“As customers continue to engage across a variety of channels, expectations of a consistent experience across those channels increase,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO & Co-Founder of Forethought. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Zendesk with this integration in order to provide Forethought customers the opportunity to be at every touchpoint of their customer’s journey and deliver the best customer experience at scale.”

“Sunshine Conversations helps businesses provide custom interactions and individualized support,” said Pascal Pettinicchio, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Zendesk. “The integration with Forethought enables our customers to take advantage of Forethought’s Solve product and their AI technology across any channel.”

For years, voice and email were the primary channels for customers to engage with customer support. However, with consumer behavior changing over the last few years, there has been an upwards trend on chat and direct messaging via SMS and social. This integration is the first step in building the next generation of customer experience and empowers customers to enable intelligent support experiences at every touchpoint.

“Meeting our customers where they are at is a critical part of our mission of obsessing over our customers’ success at Kajabi,” said Jared Loman, Vice President of Customer Experience at Kajabi. “Forethought’s Sunshine Conversations integration has allowed us to do exactly that while continuing to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to provide the answers our customers need in a fast, modern, and efficient manner they expect from a customer-obsessed company like ours.”

This integration will be available to Solve customers at no additional cost. To learn more about Forethought’s omnichannel capabilities, visit https://forethought.ai/contact/ .

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

