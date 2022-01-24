Fountain Launches Innovative Suite of Solutions for Sourcing Applicants to Drive Growth of Industry-leading High Volume Hiring Platform

Company recruiters can now post jobs directly on Indeed through Fountain to source candidates faster and more efficiently in a single platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fountain , the world’s leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for high volume hiring, today announced Fountain Source – a full suite of sourcing products and services including a new direct integration with the global job site Indeed – which strengthens its comprehensive platform for finding, hiring and retaining talent. Fountain Source, combined with the robust Fountain ATS and supported by a variety of industry-leading integrations, helps organizations automate and optimize where and how they spend their sourcing dollars, furthering the efficiency with which customers solve the problems of high volume hiring.

Fountain Source features at a glance:

Indeed Integration – This direct integration allows Fountain users to post their jobs on Indeed without leaving Fountain and leverages Indeed Apply, which provides jobs posted through Fountain the same visibility as jobs posted directly on Indeed.

– This direct integration allows Fountain users to post their jobs on Indeed without leaving Fountain and leverages Indeed Apply, which provides jobs posted through Fountain the same visibility as jobs posted directly on Indeed. Fountain Boost – This powerful tool automatically posts openings to hundreds of job boards, eliminating the manual work of finding job boards, posting jobs there and manually importing them into Fountain.

– This powerful tool automatically posts openings to hundreds of job boards, eliminating the manual work of finding job boards, posting jobs there and manually importing them into Fountain. Fountain Sourcing Services – Companies can now work with Fountain experts to design strategic social media and digital advertising campaigns, and post to other industry-specific applicant channels beyond Indeed and Boost. Professional services also include the creation of customized branded career landing pages that directly connect to the ATS, which offers unique insights and helps to optimize the applicant experience.

– Companies can now work with Fountain experts to design strategic social media and digital advertising campaigns, and post to other industry-specific applicant channels beyond Indeed and Boost. Professional services also include the creation of customized branded career landing pages that directly connect to the ATS, which offers unique insights and helps to optimize the applicant experience. Text-to-Apply – This feature allows job seekers to text a keyword (e.g., JOBS) to a short code to begin the application process directly from their mobile device with no resume required.

The current labor market has created new challenges for businesses to find the requisite number of candidates needed to fill high volume roles. In addition to helping companies screen and hire at scale, Fountain also offers a robust platform for organizations to source candidates faster, more efficiently and at higher volumes of applicants at the top of the hiring funnel.

Through Fountain’s suite of sourcing products and services, organizations can save money by simplifying and streamlining applicant sourcing and reducing job board spend, as well as save time for recruiters by providing more efficient ways to post to job boards and link sourcing directly to an ATS.

Beyond finding more applicants faster, Fountain Source allows customers to track applicant data from first-touch through the selection process. That data management spans the entire hiring process, providing vital insight for customers who seek to diagnose which application sources and selection criteria result in higher-performing and more committed workers. Consolidating data across the recruitment and hiring process creates a robust applicant lifecycle profile.

“As Fountain continues our hypergrowth, it’s important that we bring a holistic view to the high volume hiring funnel,” says Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. “By helping customers source candidates more efficiently and getting more applicants into the funnel, we are able to save recruiters’ time, enable organizations to optimize recruiting spend, increase conversion to hire rate and ultimately empower organizations to become more efficient in their hiring processes overall.”

Fountain is the first high volume ATS to use Indeed’s new API, which offers a standardized process for both recruitment teams and applicants. The new Indeed integration allows Fountain users to post their jobs on Indeed without having to leave the Fountain platform, as opposed to manipulating campaign parameters via their Indeed dashboard, creating a seamless and efficient user experience. Fountain’s new direct integration not only makes it easier to post job requisitions in one place, but also creates a better experience for applicants by enabling them to apply without being redirected from the search page. Instead, applicants are placed directly in the Fountain workflow of the current applications.

“Fountain sourcing solutions have helped our company find the right people to grow our business,” says Nicholas Prijic, director of driver operations at Fetch Package Inc. “The direct Indeed integration has increased our recruiting efficiency and we’ve seen a 30% increase in applicant volume across the board.”

About Fountain

Fountain’s all-in-one high volume hiring platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to find and hire the right people through smart, fast and seamless recruiting. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. Automated and customizable processes streamline the candidate experience and save time for recruitment teams so they can scale with growing hiring needs. Advanced analytics provide end-to-end process visibility so managers can make swift, data-driven decisions. Throughout the candidate journey, the openly integrated platform enables companies to find, qualify and convert more applicants. Fountain’s global customers hire over 3 million workers annually in 78 countries.

