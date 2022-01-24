FutureProof Appoints Insurance Industry Veteran Fid Norton as Chief Insurance Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FutureProof Technologies, a venture-backed insurtech startup that is quantifying climate and weather risk for the insurance industry, announced that Fielding (Fid) Norton, has joined the company as co-founder and Chief Insurance Officer.

Norton has led underwriting, pricing, and enterprise risk management teams at a wide range of publicly traded and privately held insurers and reinsurers. He most recently served as Chief Enterprise Risk Officer at XL Catlin, before which he was Chief Risk Officer at Ironshore Insurance and held progressively senior leadership roles at Employers Reinsurance. Fid earned a Ph.D in Earth and Planetary Sciences and an M.S. in Applied Physics from Harvard University.

“We are thrilled to bring an insurance executive of Fid’s caliber on board to lead the build-out of our insurance operation,” said Alisa Valderrama, co-founder and CEO at FutureProof Technologies. “Fid’s decades of industry experience and deep knowledge of climate science will be crucial in operationalizing our pathbreaking, climate-smart insurance underwriting tools.”

Norton added, “The world is waiting for the climate risk price signal to come from the insurance sector. But for that to happen, we need new risk models. FutureProof’s groundbreaking technology will allow us to underwrite and price climate-linked risks like hurricanes and floods more accurately than ever, and then open the door to new climate insurance products.”

About FutureProof

FutureProof’s AI-powered projections of asset-level losses from hurricane wind and flood are helping power a new generation of insurance underwriting. FutureProof aims for its climate-smart insurance products to help close the coverage gap and motivate investment in climate adaptation and resiliency.

Contacts

Dave Donohue for FutureProof



[email protected]